EasySSH is your next favorite GUI SSH client
For some tasks, I'm a Linux purist and refuse to budge from the command line. But other tasks could be made a bit more efficient with a GUI tool. One such task is having to log into a data center full of Linux servers. Instead of issuing the command USER@IP (where USER is a user name and IP is the server IP) over and over, wouldn't it be nice to have a simple, one-trick-pony GUI tool that would allow you to store those logins ? Fortunately, there are a few such tools available. The one I use the most is EasySSH. This particular take on the SSH GUI tool doesn't offer much in the way of bells and whistles, but it does a great job of keeping all my SSH logins saved, so a login is but a click away.
I know what you're thinking.
Security!
Yes. There is one major caveat to this tool. Anyone who has access to the tool can gain access to your servers. Why? Because usernames/passwords are required to be saved. So if you want to use this tool (which I do), do so only on a machine you trust and that can't (in any way) fall into the wrong hands. Even with that glaring security issue, EasySSH is an application you should consider for your busy Linux remote admin work. Let me show you how to install and use it. I'll be demonstrating on Elementary OS (as EasySSH was developed specifically for Elementary OS), but you can install the tool on any platform that supports Flatpak.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 551 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 4.18 Lands Random Patch To Fix Slow Boot Times For Some Systemd-Based Boxes
Last week I wrote about a change for the Linux kernel would better protect entropy sent in from user-space as a change driven as a result of some Linux distributions (such as Fedora) using a CPU jitter random number generator to resolve the lack of entropy at boot time and that on systemd-enabled Linux systems sometimes leading to slow boot times. That change has now ended up being queued into Linux 4.18 rather than having to wait for 4.19.
today's howtos
10 GNU/Linux Video Editing Apps in AppImage
Free/libre video editors like Kdenlive, plus tools like Natron compositor and Jubler subtitle editor are now available in AppImage format. This including OpenShot, Shotcut, VidCutter, Avidemux. You can make executable and simply double-click to run these programs in any GNU/Linux distro. These applications in AppImage format are simple like EXE (Windows) and DMG (macOS) to download, store, and run. Plus, AppImage format is "portable" in sense you don't need to install it. Download them below and run your favorite even in LiveCD session.
Helios4 Arm-Based Open Source NAS SBC For Linux/FreeBSD
NAS is an acronym for Network-attached storage. A NAS server or computer can store and retrieve files from a centralized location on your LAN or Intranet. NAS device typically uses Ethernet-based connections and do not have display output. NAS do not need keyboard or mouse to operate. You can manage your NAS using an ssh-based tool or browser-based configuration tool. NAS allows users to share data using standard protocols such as NFS, CIFS, SSH, iSCSI, FTP, SSH and more. You can turn NAS into a personal cloud. NAS supports MS-Windows, macOS, Linux and Unix clients. Advanced NAS features may include full-disk encryption and virtualization support. Also: Weekend Reading: Raspberry Pi Projects
Recent comments
41 min 12 sec ago
12 hours 13 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
2 days 32 min ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago