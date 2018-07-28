Programming: GitLab, C++17, GCC
Introducing freedesktop.org GitLab
This is quite a long post. The executive summary is that freedesktop.org now hosts an instance of GitLab, which is generally available and now our preferred platform for hosting going forward. We think it offers a vastly better service, and we needed to do it in order to offer the projects we host the modern workflows they have been asking for.
In parallel, we’re working on making our governance, including policies, processes and decision making, much more transparent.
GitLab Is A Vast Improvement To FreeDesktop.org's Infrastructure
Taking place the past few months has been migrating the FreeDesktop.org infrastructure to GitLab and the developers/administrators involved are quite happy with this big improvement to better their code hosting, issue tracking, etc.
The FreeDesktop.org GitLab deployment is happening on Google Compute Engine to also replace aging FreeDesktop.org hardware in the process. Among the FreeDesktop.org projects moving over to GitLab has been Mesa, X.Org, and other sub-projects. This also follows a larger trend among other free software projects centering on GitLab for their infrastructure needs with the previous most notable project having been GNOME.
C++17 Filesystem Support Lands In LLVM's Libc++ Library
This week support for the official C++17 "filesystem" feature landed within LLVM's libc++ standard library.
C++17 adds file-system abstractions based upon the Boost library's filesystem support. This functionality makes it easier for C++ programs to perform file/directory operations across platforms in a standard manner. The file-system technical specification continues to be available here for all of the details.
Updated ARM Patches Posted For Mitigating Spectre V1 With GCC Compiler
ARM's Richard Earnshaw has posted a revised version for their months-in-development patch-set for mitigating against unsafe data speculation by the GCC code compiler. This new Spectre V1 mitigation for ARM 64-bit would be exposed via a new -mtrack-speculation compiler switch.
This second version of the Spectre V1 mitigation work led by ARM for the GCC compiler is now available. This new version incorporates the feedback garnered months ago when these initial patches were published and uses a new approach for tracking data speculation to see whether the CPU's control flow speculation matches the data flow calculations.
Linux 4.18 Lands Random Patch To Fix Slow Boot Times For Some Systemd-Based Boxes
Last week I wrote about a change for the Linux kernel would better protect entropy sent in from user-space as a change driven as a result of some Linux distributions (such as Fedora) using a CPU jitter random number generator to resolve the lack of entropy at boot time and that on systemd-enabled Linux systems sometimes leading to slow boot times. That change has now ended up being queued into Linux 4.18 rather than having to wait for 4.19.
today's howtos
10 GNU/Linux Video Editing Apps in AppImage
Free/libre video editors like Kdenlive, plus tools like Natron compositor and Jubler subtitle editor are now available in AppImage format. This including OpenShot, Shotcut, VidCutter, Avidemux. You can make executable and simply double-click to run these programs in any GNU/Linux distro. These applications in AppImage format are simple like EXE (Windows) and DMG (macOS) to download, store, and run. Plus, AppImage format is "portable" in sense you don't need to install it. Download them below and run your favorite even in LiveCD session.
Helios4 Arm-Based Open Source NAS SBC For Linux/FreeBSD
NAS is an acronym for Network-attached storage. A NAS server or computer can store and retrieve files from a centralized location on your LAN or Intranet. NAS device typically uses Ethernet-based connections and do not have display output. NAS do not need keyboard or mouse to operate. You can manage your NAS using an ssh-based tool or browser-based configuration tool. NAS allows users to share data using standard protocols such as NFS, CIFS, SSH, iSCSI, FTP, SSH and more. You can turn NAS into a personal cloud. NAS supports MS-Windows, macOS, Linux and Unix clients. Advanced NAS features may include full-disk encryption and virtualization support. Also: Weekend Reading: Raspberry Pi Projects
