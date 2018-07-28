OpenMW 0.44.0 (Free Software) and Valve (DRM)
OpenMW 0.44.0 Released!
The OpenMW team is proud to announce the release of version 0.44.0! Grab it from our Downloads Page for all operating systems. This release brings a slew of new features and bug fixes, including a search bar for spells, a tab for advanced settings in the launcher, and multiple quicksaves.
Open source Morrowind game engine OpenMW 0.44 released
A spell search bar will certainly be handy, but that's not all. The launcher now has an advanced settings tab, they added the option for fast travel services to change every companion, you can have multiple quick saves (very handy), an option to re-balance soul gem values based only on soul value, not soul times gem value and the OpenMW-CS (the editor) also gained multiple new features. There's also 87 noted bugs that were fixed, so it should be much more stable.
OpenMW 0.44 Released, Continues Advancing Open-Source Morrowind Re-Implementation
It's been sixteen years since the release of Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind while the open-source community continues working on their re-implementation of this game that was originally powered by the Gamebryo engine.
OpenMW has been going strong an umber of years now for being an open-source re-implementation of Morrowind. This weekend marks the release of OpenMW 0.44 as the newest feature release.
Jay Pinkerton, the co-writer of Portal 2 is back at Valve
The only confirmed new Valve games right now are Artifact and In the Valley of Gods (both of which are coming to Linux of course), so it will be interesting to see if we get a third Portal game or perhaps something else entirely. The official Valve Software website does state:
Programming: GitLab, C++17, GCC
Graphics: Vulkan and Mesa
KDE: Dolphin and openQA, Slackware Updates and Usability/Productivity Roundup
Linux 4.18 Lands Random Patch To Fix Slow Boot Times For Some Systemd-Based Boxes
Last week I wrote about a change for the Linux kernel would better protect entropy sent in from user-space as a change driven as a result of some Linux distributions (such as Fedora) using a CPU jitter random number generator to resolve the lack of entropy at boot time and that on systemd-enabled Linux systems sometimes leading to slow boot times. That change has now ended up being queued into Linux 4.18 rather than having to wait for 4.19.
