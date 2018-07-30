Language Selection

50 Best Ubuntu Apps You Should Be Using Right Now

Ubuntu

A comprehensive list of more than 50 essential Ubuntu applications that would surely help improve your Ubuntu experience.
Linux 4.18-rc7

So unless something odd happens, this should be the last rc for 4.18. Nothing particularly odd happened this last week - we got the usual random set of various minor fixes all over. About two thirds of it is drivers - networking, staging and usb stands out, but there's a little bit of stuff all over (clk, block, gpu, nvme..). Outside of drivers, the bulk is some core networking stuff, with random changes elsewhere (minor arch updates, filesystems, core Read more Also: Linux 4.18-rc7 Released: Linux 4.18 Should Be Out Next Week

OpenMW 0.44.0 (Free Software) and Valve (DRM)

  • OpenMW 0.44.0 Released!
    The OpenMW team is proud to announce the release of version 0.44.0! Grab it from our Downloads Page for all operating systems. This release brings a slew of new features and bug fixes, including a search bar for spells, a tab for advanced settings in the launcher, and multiple quicksaves.
  • Open source Morrowind game engine OpenMW 0.44 released
    A spell search bar will certainly be handy, but that's not all. The launcher now has an advanced settings tab, they added the option for fast travel services to change every companion, you can have multiple quick saves (very handy), an option to re-balance soul gem values based only on soul value, not soul times gem value and the OpenMW-CS (the editor) also gained multiple new features. There's also 87 noted bugs that were fixed, so it should be much more stable.
  • OpenMW 0.44 Released, Continues Advancing Open-Source Morrowind Re-Implementation
    It's been sixteen years since the release of Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind while the open-source community continues working on their re-implementation of this game that was originally powered by the Gamebryo engine. OpenMW has been going strong an umber of years now for being an open-source re-implementation of Morrowind. This weekend marks the release of OpenMW 0.44 as the newest feature release.
  • Jay Pinkerton, the co-writer of Portal 2 is back at Valve
    The only confirmed new Valve games right now are Artifact and In the Valley of Gods (both of which are coming to Linux of course), so it will be interesting to see if we get a third Portal game or perhaps something else entirely. The official Valve Software website does state:

Programming: GitLab, C++17, GCC

  • Introducing freedesktop.org GitLab
    This is quite a long post. The executive summary is that freedesktop.org now hosts an instance of GitLab, which is generally available and now our preferred platform for hosting going forward. We think it offers a vastly better service, and we needed to do it in order to offer the projects we host the modern workflows they have been asking for. In parallel, we’re working on making our governance, including policies, processes and decision making, much more transparent.
  • GitLab Is A Vast Improvement To FreeDesktop.org's Infrastructure
    Taking place the past few months has been migrating the FreeDesktop.org infrastructure to GitLab and the developers/administrators involved are quite happy with this big improvement to better their code hosting, issue tracking, etc. The FreeDesktop.org GitLab deployment is happening on Google Compute Engine to also replace aging FreeDesktop.org hardware in the process. Among the FreeDesktop.org projects moving over to GitLab has been Mesa, X.Org, and other sub-projects. This also follows a larger trend among other free software projects centering on GitLab for their infrastructure needs with the previous most notable project having been GNOME.
  • C++17 Filesystem Support Lands In LLVM's Libc++ Library
    This week support for the official C++17 "filesystem" feature landed within LLVM's libc++ standard library. C++17 adds file-system abstractions based upon the Boost library's filesystem support. This functionality makes it easier for C++ programs to perform file/directory operations across platforms in a standard manner. The file-system technical specification continues to be available here for all of the details.
  • Updated ARM Patches Posted For Mitigating Spectre V1 With GCC Compiler
    ARM's Richard Earnshaw has posted a revised version for their months-in-development patch-set for mitigating against unsafe data speculation by the GCC code compiler. This new Spectre V1 mitigation for ARM 64-bit would be exposed via a new -mtrack-speculation compiler switch. This second version of the Spectre V1 mitigation work led by ARM for the GCC compiler is now available. This new version incorporates the feedback garnered months ago when these initial patches were published and uses a new approach for tracking data speculation to see whether the CPU's control flow speculation matches the data flow calculations.

Graphics: Vulkan and Mesa

  • Apple Accepts Updated MoltenVK-Using App/Game For Vulkan API On iOS
    Earlier this month we reported on a game studio finding their MoltenVK-using game rejected from Apple's App Store. Fortunately, that situation is now firmly resolved and Apple has allowed this Vulkan-over-Metal game into their iOS marketplace. While this game making use of Vulkan on iOS via the MoltenVK translation layer to map to Apple's Metal API was initially in the App Store earlier in the year, on their latest update they had it rejected by Apple. The company asserted that MoltenVK was making use of non-public APIs.
  • All Gallium3D Drivers Getting ASTC Compression Support, RadeonSI Hits OpenGL ES 3.2
    The latest notable patch series by prolific Mesa contributor Marek Olšák of AMD is on allowing ASTC texture compression support for all Gallium3D drivers. This means of universal ASTC texture compression for all Gallium3D hardware drivers not implementing the capability within the GPU hardware is for decompressing the textures on the CPU to a supported uncompressed format prior to uploading it to the GPU.

