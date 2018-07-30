50 Best Ubuntu Apps You Should Be Using Right Now
A comprehensive list of more than 50 essential Ubuntu applications that would surely help improve your Ubuntu experience.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 191 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 4.18-rc7
So unless something odd happens, this should be the last rc for 4.18. Nothing particularly odd happened this last week - we got the usual random set of various minor fixes all over. About two thirds of it is drivers - networking, staging and usb stands out, but there's a little bit of stuff all over (clk, block, gpu, nvme..). Outside of drivers, the bulk is some core networking stuff, with random changes elsewhere (minor arch updates, filesystems, core Also: Linux 4.18-rc7 Released: Linux 4.18 Should Be Out Next Week
OpenMW 0.44.0 (Free Software) and Valve (DRM)
Programming: GitLab, C++17, GCC
Graphics: Vulkan and Mesa
Recent comments
11 hours 49 min ago
23 hours 21 min ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 8 hours ago