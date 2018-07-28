Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

A single-user, lightweight OS for your next home project

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 30th of July 2018 08:06:22 AM Filed under
OS

What on earth is RISC OS? Well, it's not a new kind of Linux. And it's not someone's take on Windows. In fact, released in 1987, it's older than either of these. But you wouldn't necessarily realize it by looking at it.

The point-and-click graphic user interface features a pinboard and an icon bar across the bottom for your active applications. So, it looks eerily like Windows 95, eight years before it happened.

This OS was originally written for the Acorn Archimedes. The Acorn RISC Machines CPU in this computer was completely new hardware that needed completely new software to run on it. This was the original operating system for the ARM chip, long before anyone had thought of Android or Armbian.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

50 Best Ubuntu Apps You Should Be Using Right Now

A comprehensive list of more than 50 essential Ubuntu applications that would surely help improve your Ubuntu experience. Read more

Android Leftovers

Linux 4.18-rc7

So unless something odd happens, this should be the last rc for 4.18. Nothing particularly odd happened this last week - we got the usual random set of various minor fixes all over. About two thirds of it is drivers - networking, staging and usb stands out, but there's a little bit of stuff all over (clk, block, gpu, nvme..). Outside of drivers, the bulk is some core networking stuff, with random changes elsewhere (minor arch updates, filesystems, core Read more Also: Linux 4.18-rc7 Released: Linux 4.18 Should Be Out Next Week

OpenMW 0.44.0 (Free Software) and Valve (DRM)

  • OpenMW 0.44.0 Released!
    The OpenMW team is proud to announce the release of version 0.44.0! Grab it from our Downloads Page for all operating systems. This release brings a slew of new features and bug fixes, including a search bar for spells, a tab for advanced settings in the launcher, and multiple quicksaves.
  • Open source Morrowind game engine OpenMW 0.44 released
    A spell search bar will certainly be handy, but that's not all. The launcher now has an advanced settings tab, they added the option for fast travel services to change every companion, you can have multiple quick saves (very handy), an option to re-balance soul gem values based only on soul value, not soul times gem value and the OpenMW-CS (the editor) also gained multiple new features. There's also 87 noted bugs that were fixed, so it should be much more stable.
  • OpenMW 0.44 Released, Continues Advancing Open-Source Morrowind Re-Implementation
    It's been sixteen years since the release of Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind while the open-source community continues working on their re-implementation of this game that was originally powered by the Gamebryo engine. OpenMW has been going strong an umber of years now for being an open-source re-implementation of Morrowind. This weekend marks the release of OpenMW 0.44 as the newest feature release.
  • Jay Pinkerton, the co-writer of Portal 2 is back at Valve
    The only confirmed new Valve games right now are Artifact and In the Valley of Gods (both of which are coming to Linux of course), so it will be interesting to see if we get a third Portal game or perhaps something else entirely. The official Valve Software website does state:

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6