OSS Leftovers
-
GSoC 2018 - booting from BTRFS works!
Freeloader is now able to read files and follow symlinks from btrfs partition. One major issue is left here - case sensitivity. BTRFS is case-sensitive file system, so paths like /ReactOS/System32, /reactos/system32, /ReactOS/system32 are different here. But in Windows world most software is written assuming that case does not matter during path lookup. This thing is solved in WinBtrfs driver, but for Freeloader it can be a bit tricky. Right now I’ve implemented a hack for this, we will handle this later.
-
ReactOS Is Now Able To Boot From Btrfs
The ReactOS "open-source Windows" operating system is now able to boot from a Btrfs file-system.
Being worked on as part of this year's Google Summer of Code (GSoC) is Btrfs file-system support for ReactOS. The student developer Victor Perevertkin has been working on Btrfs support within the ReactOS boot-loader as well as other fixes needed to allow for ReactOS to be installed on and boot from a Btrfs file-system.
-
Holochain (HOT) Review – An Open-Source Framework Alternative to the Blockchain
Holochain is an open-source framework for building decentralized, peer-to-peer applications that is an alternative to the blockchain. Its long-term goal is to create an uncloseable carrier for doing interaction that is completely peer-to-peer. In other words, a decentralized system for agency, autonomy and security. Holochain believes that this is not available today and that blockchain technology does not meet this need.
-
TenFourFox FPR9b1 available
Before we begin: if you haven't seen it, check out the newly updated and refurbished TenFourFox FAQ, and consider this sobering thought on the state of web monitoring advertising.
Also, for those of you who may be unaware, long-time Mozillian Gervase Markham passed away, surrounded by his family. He was ever a professional to the end. I didn't know him as well as some, but I'll always remember him, not least of which for his unwavering faith in the face of adversity and leaving us far too soon. Go with God.
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 9 beta 1 is now available (downloads, hashes, release notes). There are several new features and many bug fixes in this version. FPR9 is also the first TenFourFox release to pull from the new extended support release, Firefox 60ESR, and we have updated the extended validation certificate roots and our certs'n'pins import script to pull from that source instead of the shortly-to-be-decommissioned 52ESR. All relevant security and stability patches on 60ESR so far have also been backported.
On the bug fix side, there is a crash fix for media tracks from Raphael, updates to the ATSUI font blacklist (mostly for certain Japanese fonts) that can now block incompatible fonts through the CSS Font Loading API as well, updated timezone data for the ICU internationalization library, ICU security fixes, fixes for button sensing in events which should get around some weird glitchy things where the mouse buttons get ignored, and a dumb old bug with WiFi scanning. I also added a layout fix for button subelements that keep getting split apart, fixing problems on sites like Twitch and GoDaddy.
-
DataStax Getting Ready For IPO Targeting $46B Database Market
-
7 Best Arduino Projects To Do In Summer
The free time of summer vacations or continuous hours is for many an ideal time to start more complex or long projects associated with some of their passions. If Arduino is among your interests and you want to reinforce your maker spirit, we propose 7 arduino projects to do in summer.
-
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 107 - The year of the Linux Desktop and other hardware stories
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 547 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
50 Best Ubuntu Apps You Should Be Using Right Now
A comprehensive list of more than 50 essential Ubuntu applications that would surely help improve your Ubuntu experience.
Android Leftovers
Linux 4.18-rc7
So unless something odd happens, this should be the last rc for 4.18. Nothing particularly odd happened this last week - we got the usual random set of various minor fixes all over. About two thirds of it is drivers - networking, staging and usb stands out, but there's a little bit of stuff all over (clk, block, gpu, nvme..). Outside of drivers, the bulk is some core networking stuff, with random changes elsewhere (minor arch updates, filesystems, core Also: Linux 4.18-rc7 Released: Linux 4.18 Should Be Out Next Week
OpenMW 0.44.0 (Free Software) and Valve (DRM)
Recent comments
3 hours 17 min ago
15 hours 41 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
3 days 4 hours ago