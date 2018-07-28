Linux 4.18-rc7 So unless something odd happens, this should be the last rc for 4.18. Nothing particularly odd happened this last week - we got the usual random set of various minor fixes all over. About two thirds of it is drivers - networking, staging and usb stands out, but there's a little bit of stuff all over (clk, block, gpu, nvme..). Outside of drivers, the bulk is some core networking stuff, with random changes elsewhere (minor arch updates, filesystems, core Also: Linux 4.18-rc7 Released: Linux 4.18 Should Be Out Next Week

OpenMW 0.44.0 (Free Software) and Valve (DRM) OpenMW 0.44.0 Released! The OpenMW team is proud to announce the release of version 0.44.0! Grab it from our Downloads Page for all operating systems. This release brings a slew of new features and bug fixes, including a search bar for spells, a tab for advanced settings in the launcher, and multiple quicksaves.

Open source Morrowind game engine OpenMW 0.44 released A spell search bar will certainly be handy, but that's not all. The launcher now has an advanced settings tab, they added the option for fast travel services to change every companion, you can have multiple quick saves (very handy), an option to re-balance soul gem values based only on soul value, not soul times gem value and the OpenMW-CS (the editor) also gained multiple new features. There's also 87 noted bugs that were fixed, so it should be much more stable.

Jay Pinkerton, the co-writer of Portal 2 is back at Valve The only confirmed new Valve games right now are Artifact and In the Valley of Gods (both of which are coming to Linux of course), so it will be interesting to see if we get a third Portal game or perhaps something else entirely. The official Valve Software website does state: