today's leftovers
Linux Apps May Move To Chrome OS Stable Channel In Version 69
Linux apps for Chrome OS may show up in stable channels of the system as early as the update to version 69, according to a subreddit associated with the project. In fact, it appears to have initially been slated for even earlier release in Chrome version 68 but just missed the cut-off. That’s based on a series of commits which suggest that a review which would apparently finalize support for the apps, posted under the umbrella of Project Crostini, is only a few weeks away from “stable” Meanwhile, Chrome 69 is slated for release on September 4. That’s just after the review mentioned above is set to be completed and has led to some strong speculation that the two will ship out to Chromebooks together. The update will almost certainly hit Google’s own Chromebook first. However, that’s not necessarily going to be the case here.
VK9 Direct3D9-On-Vulkan Working On Swap Chains, Explicit Render Targets
VK9 for Direct3D 9 mapped over Vulkan isn't advancing nearly as fast as DXVK for D3D11-on-Vulkan, but it's still coming along.
Virt-Viewer 7.0 Released
For those making use of Virt-Viewer, this utility for displaying the graphical console of a virtual machine via SPICE/VNC, its version 7.0 release is now available.
Kiwi TCMS: How to backup Docker volumes for Kiwi TCMS
Developer Center Initiative – Meeting Summary 26th July
This blog post summarizes the topics discussed at the Developer Center Call hosted on 19th July.
Re: GUADEC Report
I am truly sorry if the discussion we had on developer documentation has upset you and contributed to your negative experience at GUADEC.
Dell XPS 13 now ships with Ubuntu 18.04 Linux
One of the eternal complaints about Linux is that it's hard to install. Really, Linux isn't difficult to install at all, but I hear you. Most people never install an operating system in their life. Fortunately for you, there are great companies, such as System76 and ZaReason, eager to sell you a great laptop or PC with Linux ready to run. And, there's one big-time computer company whose name you know, which also offers ready-to-run Linux computers: Dell.
Dell is now offering its latest and greatest laptop, the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition 9370 with Canonical's newest Ubuntu Linux 18.04 Long Term Support (LTS) edition. That's not the only Linux desktop Dell has for sale. The Austin, TX-based computer giant also offers many of its Precision line of laptops and desktops with either Ubuntu or Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.3.
Galaxy Note 9 Will Record Longer “0.4 Sec” Super Slow-Mo Videos, Says Rumor
YouTube for Android’s dark theme is beginning to widely roll out
Android Gets YouTube Dark Mode, Here’s How To Turn It On?
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Raised Its Red Hat (RHT) Position; Rev Group (REVG) Shorts Up By 61.54%
Kornitzer Capital Management Cut Red Hat (RHT) Position; Packaging Of America (PKG) Has 0.95 Sentiment
Red Hat Inc (RHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $827.44 Million
Red Hat (RHT) & TrueCar (TRUE) Head to Head Contrast
Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP) Is At $0.65 Formed Wedge; Red Hat (RHT)'s Sentiment Is 0.86
50 Best Ubuntu Apps You Should Be Using Right Now
A comprehensive list of more than 50 essential Ubuntu applications that would surely help improve your Ubuntu experience.
Android Leftovers
Linux 4.18-rc7
So unless something odd happens, this should be the last rc for 4.18. Nothing particularly odd happened this last week - we got the usual random set of various minor fixes all over. About two thirds of it is drivers - networking, staging and usb stands out, but there's a little bit of stuff all over (clk, block, gpu, nvme..). Outside of drivers, the bulk is some core networking stuff, with random changes elsewhere (minor arch updates, filesystems, core Also: Linux 4.18-rc7 Released: Linux 4.18 Should Be Out Next Week
OpenMW 0.44.0 (Free Software) and Valve (DRM)
