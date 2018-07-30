Hardware: Mercury Security, Rock960, RISC-V
Building upon the success of its open architecture series controllers, Mercury Security, a leader in OEM access control hardware and part of HID Global, launched its next-generation LP intelligent controller platform built on the Linux operating system. The controllers offer advanced security and performance, plus extensive support for third-party applications and integrations—delivered on an identical form factor that enables seamless upgrades for existing Mercury based deployments.
The single-board computer space, spearheaded by Raspberry Pi products, is pretty vast and polluted by a number of low-end offerings. But every now and then, there’s something that really catches your eye and makes you wonder just how much can be crammed onto a credit card sized board and still manage to be affordable. The Rock960 does just that.
Most readers will know of the Raspberry Pi family of products, but for those that are more familiar, you’ll be painfully aware of the woeful limitations of these budget-minded devices. The big one typically being USB 3, but some would like to see better networking throughput, as well.
RISC-V Workshop in Chennai, India, hosted by The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), achieved a significant milestone by booting Linux on its first ever RISC-V based silicon chip processor named Shakti (Project Page). The team, which is sponsored by the Western Digital, aims to create a critical mass of CPU architects in India, according to the project lead (Via: Hacker News, Twitter). Open-Source, patent-free domestic CPU production is well on the cards, according to experts.
Red Hat: Microservices, Container Runtime, "Red Hat Outlook Disappoints", Fedora News
Microservices and serverless architectures are being implemented, or are a part of the roadmap, in most modern solution stacks. Given that Java is still the dominant language for business applications, the need for reducing the startup time for Java is becoming more important. Serverless architectures are one such area that needs faster startup times, and applications hosted on container platforms such as Red Hat Openshift can benefit from both fast Java startup time and a smaller Docker image size.
Let’s see how GraalVM can be beneficial for Java-based programs in terms of speed and size improvements. Surely, these gains are not bound to containers or serverless architectures and can be applied to a variety of use cases.
Since the introduction of containers, DevOps has been pursuing the benefits: speed, agility, and portability. The promise of containers is what businesses were leveraging to accelerate their transformation into digital businesses. Or so we thought…Although container adoption has increased from 35% to 49%, only 20% of companies have deployed their containers in production. Why?
I had a very cool meeting with a group of linguists who work with Red Hat technical support. While some of them are studying to become support engineers, they are all focused on ensuring that Red Hat customers can talk to support in their preferred (supported) language. I met with them because they are interested in contributing to Fedora to help our Localization teams. I am excited and hope that they will join our community and support our folks in keeping things available in our users’ preferred language.
The Fedora Project is looking for project mentors in the next round of Outreachy. For those who aren’t familiar, Outreachy is a paid internship inspired by Google Summer of Code for people underrepresented in tech. Interns work remotely with mentors on projects ranging from programming, user experience, documentation, illustration and graphical design, to data science.
Running GNU/Linux on Laptops
Nevertheless, a passionate Linux community has built up around the original GPD Pocket (which now works much better with Linux distros like Ubuntu thanks to improved hardware support in the latest Linux kernel) — and that community support will no doubt ensure the new model is kitted out with a capable community-based Linux distro too.
The sales figures for laptops would have you believe there's only really two operating systems available: laptops running Windows 10 and Apple's MacBook range running macOS. But there's a third option in the form of Linux, and one of the most well-known computer companies ships a premium laptop running a version of it.
That company is Dell, and the XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop just got updated and certified to ship with the latest (extended support and stability) version of Ubuntu. Before now, the XPS 13 Developer Edition shipped with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, but Dell worked with Canonical to certify Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) on the XPS 13, meaning there will be no driver problems from first boot, it will just work, which is great news for anyone using this laptop as an excuse to try
The Intel Core i7-8550U-powered Dell XPS 13 9370 ultrabook is now available with Ubuntu Linux 18.04 onboard. The first XPS 13 Developer Edition arrived more than five years ago and back then it had Ubuntu 12.04 installed. The new XPS 13 Developer Edition is only available in the US for now, but Europe and Canada will follow soon.
Dell's XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS preinstalled is now available. According to Canonical's blog post, this launch marks the "the first availability of Ubuntu's latest LTS on a major OEM's hardware since its release in April. Canonical and Dell have worked together to certify Ubuntu 18.04 LTS on the XPS 13 to ensure a seamless experience from first use." You can purchase one in the US via Dell.com, and they will be available in Europe in early August.
Debian: Gnocchi 4.3.0, Reproducible Builds, DebConf 18 Report
This new release minor release of Gnocchi has been a bit longer than usual, but here it is!
This year’s DebConf happens to be the first in Asia, in Hsinchu, Taiwan. And also for me the first DebConf I ever participated. I arrived on Saturday night from Japan, and will try to report a bit about what is going on here.
[...]
After the coffee break I attended the Debian Science and Debian R BoF, where Andreas Tille reported about packaging activities in these areas. As a regular R user I brought up the same topic about middle-ware in the R session, because I often suffered from unpacked/outdated packages. Andreas presented his packaging scripts that allows creating/updating packages in the blink of an eye. Here of course thanks goes to large part to the CRAN, where there are extremely strict regulations what can be uploaded, which reflects easy packaging. CTAN (the TeX archive) unfortunately historically does not have such a strict set of rules, which makes packaging much more painful.
