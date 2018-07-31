EA Kills "Open Source" Version Of SimCity 2000
-
Electronic Arts shuts down the open source SimCity 2000 fan remake
Electronic Arts has taken down the open source fan remake of SimCity 2000, OpenSC2K. According to the DMCA notice, OpenSC2K uses assets from SimCity 2000 and since these assets are under copyrights, they should not be used in free remakes or projects.
-
EA Takes Down ‘Open Source’ SimCity 2000 Remake
Electronic Arts has asked GitHub to remove a fan-created remake of the classic SimCity 2000 release. While the original game is a quarter-century old, the publisher points out that the assets are not free to use, adding that a copy of the game can still be purchased legally.
-
EA Kills "Open Source" Version Of SimCity 2000
Earlier this year, a game called OpenSC2K was released on GitHub, claiming to be a free, open source version of Maxis’ classic. Turns out it wasn’t as open source as it could have been, though, because EA have had the game removed from the platform.
As TorrentFreak report, the art assets used in OpenSC2K were lifted straight from the 1993 original, so EA have filed a DMCA request against the project that led to its removal (remember that SimCity 2000 is still commercially available on Origin).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 593 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Story of GNOME Shell Extensions
A long time ago (exactly 10 years ago) it was decided that the the shell for GNOME would be written in JavaScript. GNOME 3 was still looking for its new face, a lot of UI experimentation was taking place, and JavaScript looked like the best candidate for it. Moreover it was a popular language on the web, so barriers to entry for new contributors would be significantly lowered. When you have the shell written in JavaScript you can very easily patch it and alter its look and behaviour. And that’s what people started doing. Upstream was not very keen to officially support extensions due to their nature: they’re just hot patching the GNOME Shell code. They have virtually unlimited possibilities in changing look and behaviour, but also in introducing instability.
LMDE 3 “Cindy” Cinnamon – BETA Release
LMDE is a Linux Mint project and it stands for “Linux Mint Debian Edition”. Its main goal is for the Linux Mint team to see how viable our distribution would be and how much work would be necessary if Ubuntu was ever to disappear. LMDE aims to be as similar as possible to Linux Mint, but without using Ubuntu. The package base is provided by Debian instead. There are no point releases in LMDE. Other than bug fixes and security fixes Debian base packages stay the same, but Mint and desktop components are updated continuously. When ready, newly developed features get directly into LMDE, whereas they are staged for inclusion on the next upcoming Linux Mint point release. Also: Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 "Cindy" Cinnamon Enters Beta, Here's What's New Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 Beta Released
Software: Kiwi TCMS 5.1, Editors, Fping, networkctl and some howtos
Kernel: EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) and Wayland Protocols 1.16
More Stories on EA
EA shuts down open source release of SimCity 2000
EA gets “open-source” SimCity 2000 remake pulled
An open source SimCity 2000 remake has been taken down for using EA's assets