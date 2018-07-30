Chromebook Marketing Badmouths Windows, MacOS
Google’s latest Chromebook ad throws shade at macOS and Windows, showcases Pixelbook & Android apps [Video]
Chrome OS has always been considered inferior to the “real” computer operating systems, Microsoft’s Windows and Apple’s macOS. However, it does have some major advantages which Google has been trying to point out for years. In its latest ad for Chromebooks, the company highlights a few of those strengths, as well as throwing shade at the competition.
MacOS is a hellstew of error messages, says new Chromebook ad
Tensions between Google and Apple may have cooled since Steve Jobs declared “thermonuclear war” on the search giant, but that doesn’t mean hostilities have ceased altogether.
Windows PCs, Macs are slow and crash constantly, mocks Google
Tired of Microsoft's and Apple's desktop alerts? Try a Chromebook, says Google.
If you need speed, Google thinks Chromebooks are the notebooks to buy in its new ad showing off their "built-in virus protection, a battery that lasts all day, and automatic updates", offering a "new way of doing things" to let you "stream, play, and work without anything slowing you down".
