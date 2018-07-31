Software: Kiwi TCMS 5.1, Editors, Fping, networkctl and some howtos
-
Kiwi TCMS 5.1
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 5.1! This release introduces new database migrations, an experimental reporting feature, deprecated functionality and bug fixes.
The new kiwitcms/kiwi:latest docker image has Image ID cc9b55aa664d. https://demo.kiwitcms.org has also been updated!
-
GUI ways to view and edit big text files
I do my data auditing on the command line, but it's sometimes nice to have the kind of overview of the data that you get with a spreadsheet. Unfortunately, this isn't possible with seriously large data tables. The current table size limits in Microsoft Excel are 1,048,576 rows, 16,384 columns and 32,767 characters per cell. LibreOffice Calc has the same row and character limits but tops out at 1,024 columns. Gnumeric (my favourite spreadsheet) allows 16,777,216 rows and 16,384 columns.
These limits, however, don't mean much for big datasets. How efficiently a spreadsheet works is determined by your system's memory resources and by the nature of your data items. Not only might it take an annoyingly long time for a big table to open as a spreadsheet, but operations like searching, moving around, global editing and file saving can then be annoyingly slo-o-o-o-o-ow.
GUI spreadsheets are impractical, in my experience, for viewing or editing tables with more than about 50,000 rows and 100 columns. Four viewing/editing alternatives for Linux are noted below; in the screenshots I've reduced their GUI window sizes to suit this blog's column width. Missing from the list is UltraEdit for Linux, a very capable GUI text editor which (last time I checked) cost USD$100 per copy.
-
Fping – A High Performance Ping Tool for Linux
fping is a small command line tool to send ICMP (Internet Control Message Protocol) echo request to network hosts, similar to ping, but much higher performing when pinging multiple hosts. fping totally differs from ping in that you can define any number of hosts on the command line or specify a file with the list of IP addresses or hosts to ping.
-
networkctl – Query the Status of Network Links in Linux
Networkctl is a command line utility for viewing a summary of network devices and their connection status. It allows you to query and control the Linux networking subsystem. It is one of the new commands in the new release of systemd which is present in Ubuntu 18.04. It displays the state of the network links as seen by systemd-networkd.
-
How To Find WWN, WWNN and WWPN Number Of HBA Card In Linux
-
How to Configure Nginx Server Blocks on Ubuntu 18.04
-
A sysadmin's guide to Bash
-
How to Attack Windows 10 Machine with Metasploit on Kali Linux
-
How to Improve Online Gaming Experience using VPNs
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 509 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Story of GNOME Shell Extensions
A long time ago (exactly 10 years ago) it was decided that the the shell for GNOME would be written in JavaScript. GNOME 3 was still looking for its new face, a lot of UI experimentation was taking place, and JavaScript looked like the best candidate for it. Moreover it was a popular language on the web, so barriers to entry for new contributors would be significantly lowered. When you have the shell written in JavaScript you can very easily patch it and alter its look and behaviour. And that’s what people started doing. Upstream was not very keen to officially support extensions due to their nature: they’re just hot patching the GNOME Shell code. They have virtually unlimited possibilities in changing look and behaviour, but also in introducing instability.
LMDE 3 “Cindy” Cinnamon – BETA Release
LMDE is a Linux Mint project and it stands for “Linux Mint Debian Edition”. Its main goal is for the Linux Mint team to see how viable our distribution would be and how much work would be necessary if Ubuntu was ever to disappear. LMDE aims to be as similar as possible to Linux Mint, but without using Ubuntu. The package base is provided by Debian instead. There are no point releases in LMDE. Other than bug fixes and security fixes Debian base packages stay the same, but Mint and desktop components are updated continuously. When ready, newly developed features get directly into LMDE, whereas they are staged for inclusion on the next upcoming Linux Mint point release. Also: Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 "Cindy" Cinnamon Enters Beta, Here's What's New Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 Beta Released
Software: Kiwi TCMS 5.1, Editors, Fping, networkctl and some howtos
Kernel: EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) and Wayland Protocols 1.16
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
23 hours 29 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 4 hours ago
3 days 20 hours ago
3 days 22 hours ago