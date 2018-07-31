Here's the New Login Screen of Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) with Yaru Theme
One of the most attractive things about the forthcoming Ubuntu 18.10 operating system, due for release later this fall on October 18, 2018, is its new look and feel, which is provided by the so-called Communitheme that was recently renamed as Yaru, a system-wide theme for Ubuntu Desktop.
As part of this community initiative, Ubuntu 18.10 will get a brand-new look and feel that will make the popular computer operating system more modern, more accessible, and more attractive. And, today we finally have a first look at the Yaru theme on the current Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) development release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 962 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat's Latest Articles, OpenShift, and Finance
Istio 1.0
Google’s Edge TPU AI chip will run on a USB stick computer
Google followed up on its Edge TPU machine learning chip announcement by unveiling a USB Type-C based version that you can plug into any Linux or Android Things computer, including a Raspberry Pi. There are also new details on the Edge TPU dev board. Following Google’s announcement of an embedded friendly Edge TPU version of its Tensor Processing Unit AI chip and the related Cloud IoT Edge stack for IoT gateways, the company announced a USB stick computer version of Edge TPU that can work with any Linux or Android Things computer. It also posted more details on the upcoming, NXP-based Edge TPU development kit, including its SoC: an NXP i.MX8M.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 49 sec ago
4 hours 1 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago