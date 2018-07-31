Games Leftovers
-
The video of Keith Packard's presentation on 'Making Games Work Better on Debian' is up
For those interested, the video of Keith Packard's presentation at DebConf 2018 is now available to view.
DebConf is the annual Debian Developer’s Conference that's being held this year in Hsinchu, Taiwan that started on July 29th and it will end on August 5th.
-
The adventure platformer 'Chasm' has finally released with same-day Linux support
After a long wait, the adventure platformer Chasm from developer Bit Kid is now officially available.
Originally funded on Kickstarter, back when the developer was originally called Discord Games in 2013 thanks to the help of nearly seven thousand backers, it felt like an overly long wait. Games take time though of course, so it's good to see Bit Kid finally reach their goal.
-
The Albion Online 'Merlyn' update is now officially live bringing Faction Warfare
-
Detective adventure 'Lamplight City' is confirmed to be coming to Linux
One for fans of point and click adventure games, as the detective adventure Lamplight City [Official Site] from the developer of A Golden Wake and Shardlight is coming to Linux.
-
Strategy game 'Gladiabots' where you fight by giving robots their own AI updated, Steam release soon
Gladiabots from developer GFX47 was just recently updated with quite a lot of improvements ahead of the Steam release on August 9th.
It's quite an interesting strategy game, since you have no direct control over your units. Instead, you use a drag and drop approach to give them AI actions based on certain conditions.
-
Theme park building game 'Parkitect' beta 9 is out
-
Another weekly look at some good Linux games on sale
-
This Is the Police 2 has officially released a little earlier than expected
A few days earlier than expected, it seems This Is the Police 2 has now been officially released with Linux support.
Making a little joke about it on Twitter, THQ Nordic said "What's wrong with our publishing buttons? After forgetting to press the "Go Live" button for the original #ThisIsthePolice, this time we pressed it a bit too early… This Is the Police 2 is OUT… NOW!".
-
