Container adoption speeds up to the detriment of VMs
Ever since Docker arrived to make containers popular, companies have turned to containers. The inevitable result was virtual machines (VMs) began to decline.
According to Diamanti, a bare-metal container company in its 2018 Container Adoption Benchmark survey of 576 IT leaders, enterprises are using containers to save money by reducing their reliance on commercial virtualization technologies such as VMware's VM. The report examines the current state of container adoption, evaluates container "stack" technology choices, examines containers' impact on VM infrastructure, and finds high levels of enterprise dissatisfaction with VM licensing fees.
Also: How Spotify migrated everything from on-premise to Google Cloud Platform
