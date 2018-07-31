Language Selection

Mozilla: Dweb, Ruby on Rails and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 1st of August 2018 04:05:57 AM
Moz/FF
  • Introducing the Dweb

    The web is the most successful programming platform in history, resulting in the largest open and accessible collection of human knowledge ever created. So yeah, it’s pretty great. But there are a set of common problems that the web is not able to address.

  • Firefox needs some more RAM to run your Rails system tests

    A quick fix for an annoying (and not very descriptive) error Browsing context has been discarded when setting up Ruby on Rails system tests with Firefox headless.

  • Cameron McCormack: Back

    Since coming back, I’ve been serving as technical lead for the Firefox Layout team, which really just means being a bit more involved, along with Maire and our new Layout team manager Sean, in the team’s planning work. We’ve got a lot going on! It also means getting back into standards work, and I had a great time meeting old friends and colleagues at the CSS Working Group’s meeting last month in Sydney.

  • Checking minidumps for memory corruption

    Recently I was investigating some Firefox crashes that were occurring in the style system, somewhere in Rust code. These were persistent, low frequency crashes, being reported around 25 times per day. Our crash report database, crash-stats, indexes crashes by signature, which is the top one or more stack frames. From the bug report, I could see that these crashes were all in the same function, although the exact stack trace that led to calling this function varied across crashes.

    On a good day, looking at a crash report will reveal the bug without too much effort. For example, it’s usually easy to see when a null pointer has been dereferenced (the address being read or written will be somewhere around 0x0), and hopefully it’s obvious from looking at the surrounding code whether a null pointer should have been guarded against. On a bad day, you can spend hours working backwards from the crash, trying to work out how the program ended up where it did.

Firefox is getting a new logo, and Mozilla wants your opinion

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 1st of August 2018 05:38:22 AM.
  • Firefox is getting a new logo, and Mozilla wants your opinion on it

    The familiar swoosh-tailed Firefox logo could soon be a thing of the past. Mozilla has announced that it is redesigning the iconic Firefox logo with input from users. In blog post titled ‘Evolving the Firefox Brand’ Mozilla explains why it wants to drastically revamp the Firefox identity. And the keyword seems to be “family”.

KDE: Kate, Akademy, KDE Connect, Google Summer of Code

  • Porting KTextEditor to KSyntaxHighlighting
    After several years, the time has come that KTextEditor finally starts to use more of KSyntaxHighlighting than just the syntax definitions resources. At the moment, we still do everything on our own (parsing the xml, doing the highlighting, …) and only use the XML files bundled inside the KSyntaxHighlighting library as “code sharing”. I started a “syntax-highlighting” branch in ktexteditor.git to change that. Dominik helped out by starting to add missing API to KSyntaxHighlighting that will ease the porting.
  • I’m going to Vienna as well!
    We’ve already got Valorie here in Deventer, and next week we’ll take the slow train, the international train and then the ICE to Vienna, to attend Akademy. Last time Irina and I attended Akademy was in A Coruña, to present the work I had been doing on Plasma Mobile.
  • KDE Connect – New Stuff II
    It’s time for another feature update for KDE Connect! You can now run commands on connected devices from the Plasmoid.
  • Google Summer of Code, Porting Keyboard KCM to Qt Quick — Part 3

GNOME: JavaScript Extensions, Vala and More

  • Common Fedora Workstation Crashes Traced Back to GNOME JavaScript Extensions
    A recent spate of Fedora Workstation crashes and other issues with the GNOME Shell has been traced back to GNOME Shell extensions written in JavaScript, as discovered by GNOME developer and Red Hat engineering manager Jiri Eischmann. Being able to write GNOME Shell extensions in JavaScript has been regarded as an interesting concept with a low barrier to entry, but it appears that it is in fact causing problems for users within the GNOME desktop environment. Even worse yet is that the current GNOME Shell environment defaults to Wayland with the Mutter compositor, so it takes some pretty hard crashes, compared to GNOME X.Org sessions that have the occasional blank screen or similar issue.
  • GNOME Might Need To Crack Down On Their JavaScript Extensions
    Longtime GNOME developer and Red Hat engineering manager Jiri Eischmann has looked at recent Fedora Workstation crashes and other problems happening with the GNOME Shell and the most common denominator is problems caused by the GNOME Shell extensions written in JavaScript. While being able to write GNOME Shell extensions in JavaScript was fascinating at first and a low barrier to entry, they seem to be responsible for recent problems users are encountering with the GNOME desktop. Making matters worse is that with the current GNOME Shell environment defaulting to Wayland with the Mutter compositor, when it crashes, it crashes hard. That's compared to when the GNOME X.Org session running into problems running into just a screen blank and being able to restore the clients.
  • Vala 0.41.90 Released
    Vala development has never been stopped. New features and better code generation is present in recent development version. This is like a “Beta” version, so go ahead and test with your new code. Checkout that now is possible to annotate an automatic property, with a [GtkChild] attribute, making possible to bind directly your XML builder defined widget to your class, so is easy to create powerful custom widgets. Also checkout Vala deprecations remove <= 0.22, so your Vala code could fail to compile. Just port to new API bindings.
  • GNOME Data Access 6.0
    At master there are a set of fixes for GDA Library and its GTK+ widgets, its Control Center for Data Sources Management and its powerful GDA Browser. Next major 6.0 release, is breaking API/ABI from older releases, in order to improve GObject Introspection bindings, including Vala ones. One step forward to use Meson build system, has been done too. Indeed, that work helps to speed up development.
  • WebKitGTK and WPE gains WebRTC support back!
    WebRTC is a w3c draft protocol that "enables rich, high-quality RTP applications to be developed for the browser, mobile platforms, and IoT devices, and allow them all to communicate via a common set of protocols". The protocol is mainly used to provide video conferencing systems from within web browsers.

Linux, Linux Foundation and Mesa

  • WireGuard Now Under Review, First Step Towards Getting Included In The Linux Kernel
    After being in development the past few years, the first version of WireGuard has hit the kernel mailing list for review on its path to being included in the mainline Linux kernel.
  • The 4.18 kernel release will be delayed a week
    For those waiting on the edges of their seats for the release of the 4.18 kernel: it looks like Linus will be pushing it back one week (to August 12) in response to some late-discovered problems. "I _prefer_ just the regular cadence of releases, but when I have a reason to delay, I'll delay."
  • Join Interactive Workshop on Cloud-Native Network Functions at Open Source Summit
    ONAP and Kubernetes – two of the fastest-growing Linux Foundation projects – are coming together in the next generation of telecom architecture.   ONAP provides a comprehensive platform for real-time, policy-driven orchestration and automation of physical and virtual network functions, and Kubernetes is an open source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. Telcos are now examining how these virtual network functions (VNFs) could evolve into cloud-native network functions (CNFs) running on Kubernetes.
  • Mesa's VirGL Now Has OpenGL 4.2 Support To Offer Guest VMs
    In the mad rush to land last minute features into Mesa 18.2 prior to its code branching and release candidate phase beginning, David Airlie has settled OpenGL 4.2 support for the VirGL stack. Airlie's VirGL work continues for offering guest OpenGL acceleration to virtual machines that in turn is rendered by the host's driver/GPU. It's also through this year's Google Summer of Code 2018 (GSoC 2018) that Vulkan VirGL is a work-in-progress for virtual machines with VirtIO-GPU.

