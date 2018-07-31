SMARC module runs Linux on i.MX8 QuadMax
Congatec unveiled a Linux-driven, SMARC form factor “Conga-SMX8” module with an i.MX8 QuadMax, QuadPlus or DualMax, plus up to 8GB LPDDR4, dual GbE, HDMI 2.0, optional onboard eMMC and wireless, and optional “Conga-SEVAL” carrier and -40 to 85°C support.
