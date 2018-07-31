Language Selection

Librem Updates

GNU
Linux
  • Designing the scope of the Librem 5’s communication apps

    We have spent the last few weeks focusing on the design of the default communication features of the Librem 5. As part of that process, we came up with the design specification for two applications. One of them is called “Calls” and has been designed for the purpose of—you guessed it—making and receiving phone calls. The second one, called “Messages” has been designed for the no less obvious purpose of sending and receiving messages.

    Tobias, our lead designer, does a great job in communicating and collaborating with the GNOME design team, and so we keep making progress jointly with the upstream GNOME project. When Tobias joined, we started by having a call with Allan Day and Jakub Steiner (from the GNOME design team) where we presented our project, our goals and discussed the way to structure our contributions to GNOME. For example, we have an app design repository on the upstream GNOME GitLab server, where our design and mock-ups are made available to everyone. All in all, our project and vision seem to be very well received by the GNOME community.

  • Purism Provides Updates On Their Calls & Messaging Librem 5 Smartphone Apps

    Purism has provided a design update on the state of their planned communication apps for their Librem 5 smartphone, Messages and Calls.

  • Matthew Garrett: Porting Coreboot to the 51NB X210

    The X210 is a strange machine. A set of Chinese enthusiasts developed a series of motherboards that slot into old Thinkpad chassis, providing significantly more up to date hardware. The X210 has a Kabylake CPU, supports up to 32GB of RAM, has an NVMe-capable M.2 slot and has eDP support - and it fits into an X200 or X201 chassis, which means it also comes with a classic Thinkpad keyboard . We ordered some from a Facebook page (a process that involved wiring a large chunk of money to a Chinese bank which wasn't at all stressful), and a couple of weeks later they arrived. Once I'd put mine together I had a quad-core i7-8550U with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe drive and a 1920x1200 display. I'd transplanted over the drive from my XPS13, so I was running stock Fedora for most of this development process.

    The other fun thing about it is that none of the firmware flashing protection is enabled, including Intel Boot Guard. This means running a custom firmware image is possible, and what would a ridiculous custom Thinkpad be without ridiculous custom firmware? A shadow of its potential, that's what. So, I read the Coreboot[1] motherboard porting guide and set to.

    My life was made a great deal easier by the existence of a port for the Purism Librem 13v2. This is a Skylake system, and Skylake and Kabylake are very similar platforms. So, the first job was to just copy that into a new directory and start from there. The first step was to update the Inteltool utility so it understood the chipset - this commit shows what was necessary there. It's mostly just adding new PCI IDs, but it also needed some adjustment to account for the GPIO allocation being different on mobile parts when compared to desktop ones. One thing that bit me - Inteltool relies on being able to mmap() arbitrary bits of physical address space, and the kernel doesn't allow that if CONFIG_STRICT_DEVMEM is enabled. I had to disable that first.

today's howtos

KDE: Kate, Akademy, KDE Connect, Google Summer of Code

  • Porting KTextEditor to KSyntaxHighlighting
    After several years, the time has come that KTextEditor finally starts to use more of KSyntaxHighlighting than just the syntax definitions resources. At the moment, we still do everything on our own (parsing the xml, doing the highlighting, …) and only use the XML files bundled inside the KSyntaxHighlighting library as “code sharing”. I started a “syntax-highlighting” branch in ktexteditor.git to change that. Dominik helped out by starting to add missing API to KSyntaxHighlighting that will ease the porting.
  • I’m going to Vienna as well!
    We’ve already got Valorie here in Deventer, and next week we’ll take the slow train, the international train and then the ICE to Vienna, to attend Akademy. Last time Irina and I attended Akademy was in A Coruña, to present the work I had been doing on Plasma Mobile.
  • KDE Connect – New Stuff II
    It’s time for another feature update for KDE Connect! You can now run commands on connected devices from the Plasmoid.
  • Google Summer of Code, Porting Keyboard KCM to Qt Quick — Part 3

GNOME: JavaScript Extensions, Vala and More

  • Common Fedora Workstation Crashes Traced Back to GNOME JavaScript Extensions
    A recent spate of Fedora Workstation crashes and other issues with the GNOME Shell has been traced back to GNOME Shell extensions written in JavaScript, as discovered by GNOME developer and Red Hat engineering manager Jiri Eischmann. Being able to write GNOME Shell extensions in JavaScript has been regarded as an interesting concept with a low barrier to entry, but it appears that it is in fact causing problems for users within the GNOME desktop environment. Even worse yet is that the current GNOME Shell environment defaults to Wayland with the Mutter compositor, so it takes some pretty hard crashes, compared to GNOME X.Org sessions that have the occasional blank screen or similar issue.
  • GNOME Might Need To Crack Down On Their JavaScript Extensions
    Longtime GNOME developer and Red Hat engineering manager Jiri Eischmann has looked at recent Fedora Workstation crashes and other problems happening with the GNOME Shell and the most common denominator is problems caused by the GNOME Shell extensions written in JavaScript. While being able to write GNOME Shell extensions in JavaScript was fascinating at first and a low barrier to entry, they seem to be responsible for recent problems users are encountering with the GNOME desktop. Making matters worse is that with the current GNOME Shell environment defaulting to Wayland with the Mutter compositor, when it crashes, it crashes hard. That's compared to when the GNOME X.Org session running into problems running into just a screen blank and being able to restore the clients.
  • Vala 0.41.90 Released
    Vala development has never been stopped. New features and better code generation is present in recent development version. This is like a “Beta” version, so go ahead and test with your new code. Checkout that now is possible to annotate an automatic property, with a [GtkChild] attribute, making possible to bind directly your XML builder defined widget to your class, so is easy to create powerful custom widgets. Also checkout Vala deprecations remove <= 0.22, so your Vala code could fail to compile. Just port to new API bindings.
  • GNOME Data Access 6.0
    At master there are a set of fixes for GDA Library and its GTK+ widgets, its Control Center for Data Sources Management and its powerful GDA Browser. Next major 6.0 release, is breaking API/ABI from older releases, in order to improve GObject Introspection bindings, including Vala ones. One step forward to use Meson build system, has been done too. Indeed, that work helps to speed up development.
  • WebKitGTK and WPE gains WebRTC support back!
    WebRTC is a w3c draft protocol that "enables rich, high-quality RTP applications to be developed for the browser, mobile platforms, and IoT devices, and allow them all to communicate via a common set of protocols". The protocol is mainly used to provide video conferencing systems from within web browsers.

Linux, Linux Foundation and Mesa

  • WireGuard Now Under Review, First Step Towards Getting Included In The Linux Kernel
    After being in development the past few years, the first version of WireGuard has hit the kernel mailing list for review on its path to being included in the mainline Linux kernel.
  • The 4.18 kernel release will be delayed a week
    For those waiting on the edges of their seats for the release of the 4.18 kernel: it looks like Linus will be pushing it back one week (to August 12) in response to some late-discovered problems. "I _prefer_ just the regular cadence of releases, but when I have a reason to delay, I'll delay."
  • Join Interactive Workshop on Cloud-Native Network Functions at Open Source Summit
    ONAP and Kubernetes – two of the fastest-growing Linux Foundation projects – are coming together in the next generation of telecom architecture.   ONAP provides a comprehensive platform for real-time, policy-driven orchestration and automation of physical and virtual network functions, and Kubernetes is an open source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. Telcos are now examining how these virtual network functions (VNFs) could evolve into cloud-native network functions (CNFs) running on Kubernetes.
  • Mesa's VirGL Now Has OpenGL 4.2 Support To Offer Guest VMs
    In the mad rush to land last minute features into Mesa 18.2 prior to its code branching and release candidate phase beginning, David Airlie has settled OpenGL 4.2 support for the VirGL stack. Airlie's VirGL work continues for offering guest OpenGL acceleration to virtual machines that in turn is rendered by the host's driver/GPU. It's also through this year's Google Summer of Code 2018 (GSoC 2018) that Vulkan VirGL is a work-in-progress for virtual machines with VirtIO-GPU.

