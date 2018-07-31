GNOME: JavaScript Extensions, Vala and More
Common Fedora Workstation Crashes Traced Back to GNOME JavaScript Extensions
A recent spate of Fedora Workstation crashes and other issues with the GNOME Shell has been traced back to GNOME Shell extensions written in JavaScript, as discovered by GNOME developer and Red Hat engineering manager Jiri Eischmann.
Being able to write GNOME Shell extensions in JavaScript has been regarded as an interesting concept with a low barrier to entry, but it appears that it is in fact causing problems for users within the GNOME desktop environment. Even worse yet is that the current GNOME Shell environment defaults to Wayland with the Mutter compositor, so it takes some pretty hard crashes, compared to GNOME X.Org sessions that have the occasional blank screen or similar issue.
GNOME Might Need To Crack Down On Their JavaScript Extensions
Vala 0.41.90 Released
Vala development has never been stopped. New features and better code generation is present in recent development version.
This is like a “Beta” version, so go ahead and test with your new code.
Checkout that now is possible to annotate an automatic property, with a [GtkChild] attribute, making possible to bind directly your XML builder defined widget to your class, so is easy to create powerful custom widgets.
Also checkout Vala deprecations remove <= 0.22, so your Vala code could fail to compile. Just port to new API bindings.
GNOME Data Access 6.0
At master there are a set of fixes for GDA Library and its GTK+ widgets, its Control Center for Data Sources Management and its powerful GDA Browser.
Next major 6.0 release, is breaking API/ABI from older releases, in order to improve GObject Introspection bindings, including Vala ones.
One step forward to use Meson build system, has been done too. Indeed, that work helps to speed up development.
WebKitGTK and WPE gains WebRTC support back!
WebRTC is a w3c draft protocol that "enables rich, high-quality RTP applications to be developed for the browser, mobile platforms, and IoT devices, and allow them all to communicate via a common set of protocols". The protocol is mainly used to provide video conferencing systems from within web browsers.
