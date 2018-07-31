Recommended List of 10 Items which you might consider doing after installing Linux Mint 19.
The Great and awesome beginners' distribution Linux Mint recently released Version 19 code name 'Tara' and here are 10 things which you should do after installing. Linux Mint comes pre-configured in almost all aspects and it just works without anything extra tweaking after installation. However there are certain tweaks, configurations which we recommend and you might want to give it a try.
This list is based on our recommendation and you may have a different opinion on the list of 10 items that we are going to present.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 98 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
KDE: Kate, Akademy, KDE Connect, Google Summer of Code
GNOME: JavaScript Extensions, Vala and More
Linux, Linux Foundation and Mesa
Recent comments
17 min 3 sec ago
18 min 48 sec ago
20 min 41 sec ago
59 min 23 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
13 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 11 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 9 hours ago