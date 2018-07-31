Red Hat: Istio 1.0, OpenShift and More
Connecting and managing microservices with Istio 1.0 on Kubernetes
Coming into this year, CoreOS’s Alex Polvi predicted that Istio, an open source tool to connect and manage microservices, would soon become a category leading service mesh (essentially a configurable infrastructure layer for microservices) for Kubernetes. Today we celebrate a milestone that brings us closer to that prediction: celebrating the general availability of Istio 1.0.
Istio provides a method of integrating services like load balancing, mutual service-to-service authentication, transport layer encryption, and application telemetry requiring minimal (and in many cases no) changes to the code of individual services. This is in juxtaposition to other solutions like the various Java libraries from Netflix OSS. Utilizing these libraries requires both the use of Java for development as well as modification to source code, separately integrating these capabilities into each application component. I like to think of Istio as another component in your application stack, providing this functionality without extensive code changes.
Istio 1.0 Brings Service Mesh to Cloud Native Applications
Istio disaggregates microservices networking connectivity, enabling services to be connected in a mesh. With Istio, service-to-service networking can be offloaded from individual microservices in a way that could help to expedite development. Kubernetes is a container orchestration system and has its own networking abstraction known as the Container Networking Interface (CNI) with policies defined via the Network Policy API. Istio can be deployed on top of an existing Kubernetes CNI deployment.
"Just as Kubernetes provides orchestration of containers, Istio might best be viewed as providing orchestration of service-to-service networking yielding a much better way to develop and deploy microservice-based applications in a multicloud world," Lew Tucker, CTO for Cloud Computing at Cisco, wrote in a blog post.
Paving the way for intelligent and performance-sensitive applications on Kubernetes with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.10
In November 2017, we highlighted our collaboration with key partners like NVIDIA in bringing performance-sensitive applications to Kubernetes and, ultimately, to Red Hat OpenShift. With today’s launch of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.10, we’re pleased to say that Red Hat’s enterprise Kubernetes platform is now well-positioned to handle several of these demanding workloads, offering a modern, fully open Kubernetes platform upon which to run next-generation applications.
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.10 is now available for download
Today, we’re pleased to announce the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.10 (read the release notes; download the new version). Every release of OpenShift contains hundreds of fixes for enhanced security and performance, tested integrations throughout the stack, and access to hundreds of validated ISV solutions. For a full walkthrough of the latest updates, you can view our latest OpenShift Commons Briefing.
Analyst Community Hate Or Love Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)
A Fedora COPR for libinput git master
To make testing libinput git master easier, I set up a whot/libinput-git Fedora COPR yesterday. This repo gets the push triggers directly from GitLab so it will rebuild with whatever is currently on git master.
