Hyperledger Growth
-
Hyperledger, а cross-sector blockchain project of Linux Foundation, has been backed by South Korean technological giant LG and several crypto companies, including Omnitude, Hyperledger said on Tuesday.
LG entered the project through one of its subsidiaries LG CNS, which provides IT services to major investors including in the banking sector. In May, LG CNS unveiled its own blockchain project, called Monachain, that targets finance, manufacturing and communication sectors with logistic distributed ledger technology (DLT) based offers. It is unclear how and if participation in the Hyperledger will affect Monachain.
-
In December 2015, the Linux Foundation formed a multi-organisational group to focus on blockchain technology. The following February, it named the initiative Hyperledger and at the time consisted of less than 30 organisations. Now, the Linux Foundation says Hyperledger has more than 250 members after recently admitting nine new firms.
OSS Leftovers
-
Google Summer of Code (GSoC), a global program focused on introducing students to open source software development is nearing the end of its competition for this year. A student developer named Victor Perevertkin has been successful in his GSoC 2018 project on Btrfs file-system support for ReactOS. He has been able to boot the Windows API/ABI compatible OS off Btrfs.
-
Libjpeg-Turbo 2.0 was released in the past few days as the JPEG image codec library known for being quite speedy thanks to its various optimizations on different CPU instruction sets, by as much as two to six times faster than the conventional JPEG library.
With Libjpeg-Turbo 2.0 there are now AVX2 SIMD implementations for color-space conversion, chroma down/up-sampling, integer quantization and sample conversion, and other processes. For AVX2-capable Intel/AMD CPUs this is generally yielding double digit percentage improvements for the new code paths.
-
Briar is a secure messenger, the next step in the crypto messenger evolution if you want. It is Free Software (Open Source), so everybody has the possibility inspect and audit its source code without needing to trust third-parties to have done so in secret.
However, for security critical software, just being Free Software is not enough. It is very easy to install a backdoor before compiling the source code into a binary file. This backdoor would of course not be part of the published source code, but it would be part of the file that gets released to the public.
-
Pymetrics, an AI start-up that specializes in providing recruitment services for organizations, has recently open-sourced their bias detection algorithms on Github. The tool, also known as Audit AI, is used to mitigate discriminatory patterns that exist within training data sets which influence or improve the probability of a population being selected by a machine learning algorithm.
As more and more workloads are being automated by processes leveraging machine learning, it is important to ensure these algorithms don’t develop biases that create un-fair advantages. Pymetrics seeks to ensure that machine learning algorithms remain fair.
-
waddlesplash completed his work synchronizing drivers with FreeBSD 11. The FreeBSD9 compatibility layer is now gone and all drivers are up to date again.
jessicah fixed a problem in the UEFI framebuffer driver (most of the code is shared with the "VESA" driver, although there is no VESA BIOS in this case). So you are more likely to see a bootscreen on UEFI machines now.
waddlesplash and kallisit5 worked on the Radeon driver, getting it to play well with SMAP and recognize a few newer devices.
-
With July quickly coming to a close, the Haiku project has published their latest monthly report regarding the happenings for this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system.
Their recent effort around 32/64-bit hybrid support continued this month with good work in that direction albeit not yet complete. There's also the matter of the long-awaited Haiku beta that still has yet to materialize even after talking about it for many months, but they have been clearing out the issues that have been holding up that next release.
-
Chrome is built to be accessed across all types of devices and platforms, regardless of what operating system you’re on. And today, we’re launching Chrome on Google Daydream View and the Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream. So if you have one of these headsets, you can launch Chrome directly from your homepage to browse and interact with any webpage while in VR.
All the features you love on Chrome, from voice search to incognito mode to saved bookmarks, are now accessible on your Daydream headset. But we’ve also added a few Daydream-specific features, like “cinema mode” which optimizes web video for the best viewing experience in VR. With Chrome now integrated into Daydream, you can start browsing on your phone, whether it is reading your favorite news article or watching a YouTube video, and easily switch to your headset.
-
There is an extensive list of platforms for which the Google Chrome browser is available; you name it and a version exists. Now, Google has added another name to the list: Daydream VR.
-
In short: yes, you should! If you are a regular user and can afford it. For the longer version: read on. In this article I will explain donating is not just “the right thing to do”, but also a practical way of supporting Open Source Software (OSS). I will show you a fair and pragmatic method that I use myself. You will see that donating does not need to cost you much (in my case less than € 25 per month; 25% of the proprietary alternatives), is easy and gets this topic “off your mind” for the rest of the time.
Using LibreOffice as an example you will also see that even if only the 5 governments mentioned on the LibreOffice website would follow my method, then this would bring in almost 10 times more than would be needed to pay all the people working on the project a decent salary, even when living in a relatively ‘expensive’ country like The Netherlands!
-
IncludeOS is a unikernel, a special type of library operating system that allows developers to write and run their application in the cloud… in place, that is, of a more traditional OS.
[...]
Our goal at IncludeOS is to expand the application runtime support to include those written in C++ and C, so Node.js and Python are strong candidates. Once in place it should be a good platform for edge applications written in these languages. For Node you could imagine doing «npm include» or similar and having the build system spit out a virtual image that boots straight into your Node application.
For people writing in languages such as OCaml or Reason, the Mirage Unikernel is excellent.
-
Version 1.17 is available for download.
-
Governments at all levels are moving to embrace open data, where governments share public data proactively with citizens. Open data can be used, reused, mixed, and shared by anyone.
For example, The US Government has an open data portal that publishes data on various topics, including agriculture, education, energy, finance, and other public data sets. Where I work (Ramsey County, Minn.) we established an open data portal that shares expenses and other public data about the county that users can access in different views.
Through open data, governments become more transparent. We have seen this in several instances. The Oakland Police Department used a 2016 open data study from Stanford University to address racial bias in how officers behave towards African Americans versus Caucasians during routine traffic stops. In 2017, Steve Ballmer launched the USAFacts website that uses open data to reveal how governments spend tax dollars to benefit citizens. Also from 2017, Los Angeles, California’s comprehensive “Clean Streets LA” initiative uses open data to assess and improve the cleanliness of public streets.
-
The blockchain platform announced on its Medium page earlier today the introduction of Demux. Demux is a newly developed open-source development tool for the EOSIO community that makes the process of complex DApp development simpler.
Open Hardware: Shakti, Prosthetics, Open Source Bioprinter for 3D Printing Branching
-
India has an ancient affinity with prosthetics. The earliest known historical document to describe a prosthesis is the Rigveda, an ancient Indian collection of Vedic Sanskrit hymns, whereby the lost foot of the warrior Vispala is replaced with a “metallic leg” by her husband, Khela, enabling her to walk again.
-
But thanks to 3D bioprinting, it’s now possible to 3D print complex structures on multiple length scales within a single construct. This enables the generation of branching, interconnected vessel systems of small, vein-like microvessels and larger macrovessels, which couldn’t be done with former tissue engineering methods. However, the best sacrificial material for fabricating branching vascular conduits in constructs based in hydrogel has yet to be determined.
A team of researchers from the University of Toronto recently published a paper, titled “Generating vascular channels within hydrogel constructs using an economical open-source 3D bioprinter and thermoreversible gels,” in the Bioprinting journal. Co-authors of the paper include Ross EB Fitzsimmons, Mark S. Aquilino, Jasmine Quigley, Oleg Chebotarev, Farhang Tarlan, and Craig A. Simmons.
-
At this point things became less reliable. The V-USB code is an evil (and very clever) set of interrupt driven GPIO bit banging routines, working around the fact that the ATTiny doesn’t have a USB port. 1-Wire is a timed protocol, so the simple implementation involves a bunch of delays. To add to this the temper-python library decides to do a USB device reset if it sees a timeout. And does a double read to work around some behaviour of the real hardware. Doing a 1-Wire transaction directly in response to these requests causes lots of problems, so I implemented a timer to do a 1-Wire temperature check once every 10 seconds, and then the request from the host just returns the last value read. This is a lot more reliable, but still sees a few resets a day. It would be nice to fix this, but for the moment it’s good enough for my needs - I’m reading temperature once a minute to report back to the MQTT server, but it offends me to see the USB resets in the kernel log.
Security Leftovers
-
Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter V2 has been diagnosed with three vulnerabilities: command injection vulnerability, broken access control vulnerability, and evil twin attack vulnerability. The first vulnerability has only been tested on the Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter V2 software versions 2.0.8350 to 2.0.8372 and has been found to impact all the versions in this range. The broken access control and evil twin attack vulnerabilities have been found to affect only the software version 2.0.8350 in the tested range. Other versions of the software were not tested, and the vulnerabilities have not been exploited yet. The command injection vulnerability has been assigned the label CVE-2018-8306, and it has been given a relatively moderate risk assessment.
