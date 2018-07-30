Open Hardware: Shakti, Prosthetics, Open Source Bioprinter for 3D Printing Branching India's first RISC-V based Chip is Here: Linux boots on Shakti processor!

Innovating to Make Prosthetics More Accessible and Affordable India has an ancient affinity with prosthetics. The earliest known historical document to describe a prosthesis is the Rigveda, an ancient Indian collection of Vedic Sanskrit hymns, whereby the lost foot of the warrior Vispala is replaced with a “metallic leg” by her husband, Khela, enabling her to walk again.

Researchers Build Inexpensive Open Source Bioprinter for 3D Printing Branching, Hydrogel-Based Vascular Constructs But thanks to 3D bioprinting, it’s now possible to 3D print complex structures on multiple length scales within a single construct. This enables the generation of branching, interconnected vessel systems of small, vein-like microvessels and larger macrovessels, which couldn’t be done with former tissue engineering methods. However, the best sacrificial material for fabricating branching vascular conduits in constructs based in hydrogel has yet to be determined. A team of researchers from the University of Toronto recently published a paper, titled “Generating vascular channels within hydrogel constructs using an economical open-source 3D bioprinter and thermoreversible gels,” in the Bioprinting journal. Co-authors of the paper include Ross EB Fitzsimmons, Mark S. Aquilino, Jasmine Quigley, Oleg Chebotarev, Farhang Tarlan, and Craig A. Simmons.

(Badly) cloning a TEMPer USB At this point things became less reliable. The V-USB code is an evil (and very clever) set of interrupt driven GPIO bit banging routines, working around the fact that the ATTiny doesn’t have a USB port. 1-Wire is a timed protocol, so the simple implementation involves a bunch of delays. To add to this the temper-python library decides to do a USB device reset if it sees a timeout. And does a double read to work around some behaviour of the real hardware. Doing a 1-Wire transaction directly in response to these requests causes lots of problems, so I implemented a timer to do a 1-Wire temperature check once every 10 seconds, and then the request from the host just returns the last value read. This is a lot more reliable, but still sees a few resets a day. It would be nice to fix this, but for the moment it’s good enough for my needs - I’m reading temperature once a minute to report back to the MQTT server, but it offends me to see the USB resets in the kernel log.

Security Leftovers Security updates for Tuesday

MySQL Updates for Ubuntu Resolve Server Data Manipulation and DoS Vulnerabilities

Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter V2 2.0.8350 Found Vulnerable to Wireless Eavesdropping Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter V2 has been diagnosed with three vulnerabilities: command injection vulnerability, broken access control vulnerability, and evil twin attack vulnerability. The first vulnerability has only been tested on the Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter V2 software versions 2.0.8350 to 2.0.8372 and has been found to impact all the versions in this range. The broken access control and evil twin attack vulnerabilities have been found to affect only the software version 2.0.8350 in the tested range. Other versions of the software were not tested, and the vulnerabilities have not been exploited yet. The command injection vulnerability has been assigned the label CVE-2018-8306, and it has been given a relatively moderate risk assessment.