Hiri is an Email Client Created Exclusively for Using Microsoft Exchange on Linux

A featureful native Linux email client that allows you to access Microsoft Exchange Server on Linux. Read and find what makes Hiri an awesome email client for Linux users.

City of Rome begins switch to open source office default

This month, the city of Rome has begun making LibreOffice the only available suite of office productivity tools on its workstations. The first group to switch uses office tools less than one hour per month. Rome will uninstall the proprietary alternative gradually, depending on the amount of time that office tools are used. This transition schedule is based on measurements that took place between June to December last year.