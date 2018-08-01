Android Leftovers
Dell has launched its latest Flagship laptop – the Dell XPS 13, with the flavour of Ubuntu. Dell in a partnership with Canonical has launched Dell XPS 13 9370 Developer Edition with Ubuntu Linux 18.04 operating system. The first XPS 13 Developer Edition arrived more than five years ago and back then it had Ubuntu 12.04 installed.
A new “YouTube Search Provider” extension hit the GNOME Extensions website this week. It allows Ubuntu users to search for YouTube videos straight from the GNOME Shell Activities overlay or Applications screen.
since the 1980s, and in that time, there have been a tremendous number of advancements in data storage. In those early days, I recall working with disks that were massive in size, if not capacity. These cabinet-based disks had unique connectivity capability but eventually gave way to newer standards, such as PATA and SATA.
It's been ten years since Apple opened the App Store. This created a whole new industry through which third party app creators and Apple themselves found new ways to threaten user freedom with technical tricks and legal loopholes. Since the beginning, we at the Free Software Foundation have recognized the threats posed by the iPhone and have reported on Apple on fsf.org and DefectiveByDesign, while free software supporters around the world have been taking action.
Apple loves Digital Restrictions Management (DRM)! DRM is the use of technology (including software) to restrict access to digital media like ebooks, games, and music. Apple's use of DRM not only steps on the freedoms of users, but has proven to be downright dangerous. In 2016, AceDeceiver became the first iOS trojan exploiting flaws in iOS DRM.
In a DRM-free a world, any player can play music purchased from any store, and any store can sell music which is playable on all players. This is clearly the best alternative for consumers, and Apple would embrace it in a heartbeat. - Steve Jobs
When DRM was dropped from the iTunes store, Steve Jobs wrote an essay titled "Thoughts on Music," which took a firm stance against DRM. It has since been removed from the Apple Web site. In it, Jobs called for the world to abandon DRM technologies, and for Apple to embrace a DRM-free future. This is clearly no longer Apple's stance on DRM.
Hyperledger Growth
Hyperledger, а cross-sector blockchain project of Linux Foundation, has been backed by South Korean technological giant LG and several crypto companies, including Omnitude, Hyperledger said on Tuesday.
LG entered the project through one of its subsidiaries LG CNS, which provides IT services to major investors including in the banking sector. In May, LG CNS unveiled its own blockchain project, called Monachain, that targets finance, manufacturing and communication sectors with logistic distributed ledger technology (DLT) based offers. It is unclear how and if participation in the Hyperledger will affect Monachain.
In December 2015, the Linux Foundation formed a multi-organisational group to focus on blockchain technology. The following February, it named the initiative Hyperledger and at the time consisted of less than 30 organisations. Now, the Linux Foundation says Hyperledger has more than 250 members after recently admitting nine new firms.
OSS Leftovers
Google Summer of Code (GSoC), a global program focused on introducing students to open source software development is nearing the end of its competition for this year. A student developer named Victor Perevertkin has been successful in his GSoC 2018 project on Btrfs file-system support for ReactOS. He has been able to boot the Windows API/ABI compatible OS off Btrfs.
Libjpeg-Turbo 2.0 was released in the past few days as the JPEG image codec library known for being quite speedy thanks to its various optimizations on different CPU instruction sets, by as much as two to six times faster than the conventional JPEG library.
With Libjpeg-Turbo 2.0 there are now AVX2 SIMD implementations for color-space conversion, chroma down/up-sampling, integer quantization and sample conversion, and other processes. For AVX2-capable Intel/AMD CPUs this is generally yielding double digit percentage improvements for the new code paths.
Briar is a secure messenger, the next step in the crypto messenger evolution if you want. It is Free Software (Open Source), so everybody has the possibility inspect and audit its source code without needing to trust third-parties to have done so in secret.
However, for security critical software, just being Free Software is not enough. It is very easy to install a backdoor before compiling the source code into a binary file. This backdoor would of course not be part of the published source code, but it would be part of the file that gets released to the public.
Pymetrics, an AI start-up that specializes in providing recruitment services for organizations, has recently open-sourced their bias detection algorithms on Github. The tool, also known as Audit AI, is used to mitigate discriminatory patterns that exist within training data sets which influence or improve the probability of a population being selected by a machine learning algorithm.
As more and more workloads are being automated by processes leveraging machine learning, it is important to ensure these algorithms don’t develop biases that create un-fair advantages. Pymetrics seeks to ensure that machine learning algorithms remain fair.
waddlesplash completed his work synchronizing drivers with FreeBSD 11. The FreeBSD9 compatibility layer is now gone and all drivers are up to date again.
jessicah fixed a problem in the UEFI framebuffer driver (most of the code is shared with the "VESA" driver, although there is no VESA BIOS in this case). So you are more likely to see a bootscreen on UEFI machines now.
waddlesplash and kallisit5 worked on the Radeon driver, getting it to play well with SMAP and recognize a few newer devices.
With July quickly coming to a close, the Haiku project has published their latest monthly report regarding the happenings for this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system.
Their recent effort around 32/64-bit hybrid support continued this month with good work in that direction albeit not yet complete. There's also the matter of the long-awaited Haiku beta that still has yet to materialize even after talking about it for many months, but they have been clearing out the issues that have been holding up that next release.
Chrome is built to be accessed across all types of devices and platforms, regardless of what operating system you’re on. And today, we’re launching Chrome on Google Daydream View and the Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream. So if you have one of these headsets, you can launch Chrome directly from your homepage to browse and interact with any webpage while in VR.
All the features you love on Chrome, from voice search to incognito mode to saved bookmarks, are now accessible on your Daydream headset. But we’ve also added a few Daydream-specific features, like “cinema mode” which optimizes web video for the best viewing experience in VR. With Chrome now integrated into Daydream, you can start browsing on your phone, whether it is reading your favorite news article or watching a YouTube video, and easily switch to your headset.
There is an extensive list of platforms for which the Google Chrome browser is available; you name it and a version exists. Now, Google has added another name to the list: Daydream VR.
In short: yes, you should! If you are a regular user and can afford it. For the longer version: read on. In this article I will explain donating is not just “the right thing to do”, but also a practical way of supporting Open Source Software (OSS). I will show you a fair and pragmatic method that I use myself. You will see that donating does not need to cost you much (in my case less than € 25 per month; 25% of the proprietary alternatives), is easy and gets this topic “off your mind” for the rest of the time.
Using LibreOffice as an example you will also see that even if only the 5 governments mentioned on the LibreOffice website would follow my method, then this would bring in almost 10 times more than would be needed to pay all the people working on the project a decent salary, even when living in a relatively ‘expensive’ country like The Netherlands!
IncludeOS is a unikernel, a special type of library operating system that allows developers to write and run their application in the cloud… in place, that is, of a more traditional OS.
[...]
Our goal at IncludeOS is to expand the application runtime support to include those written in C++ and C, so Node.js and Python are strong candidates. Once in place it should be a good platform for edge applications written in these languages. For Node you could imagine doing «npm include» or similar and having the build system spit out a virtual image that boots straight into your Node application.
For people writing in languages such as OCaml or Reason, the Mirage Unikernel is excellent.
Version 1.17 is available for download.
Governments at all levels are moving to embrace open data, where governments share public data proactively with citizens. Open data can be used, reused, mixed, and shared by anyone.
For example, The US Government has an open data portal that publishes data on various topics, including agriculture, education, energy, finance, and other public data sets. Where I work (Ramsey County, Minn.) we established an open data portal that shares expenses and other public data about the county that users can access in different views.
Through open data, governments become more transparent. We have seen this in several instances. The Oakland Police Department used a 2016 open data study from Stanford University to address racial bias in how officers behave towards African Americans versus Caucasians during routine traffic stops. In 2017, Steve Ballmer launched the USAFacts website that uses open data to reveal how governments spend tax dollars to benefit citizens. Also from 2017, Los Angeles, California’s comprehensive “Clean Streets LA” initiative uses open data to assess and improve the cleanliness of public streets.
The blockchain platform announced on its Medium page earlier today the introduction of Demux. Demux is a newly developed open-source development tool for the EOSIO community that makes the process of complex DApp development simpler.
