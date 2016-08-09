Istio 1.0 and Red Hat News/Articles
At the Google Cloud Next 2018 event, held in San Francisco last week, the release schedule of the Istio v1.0 service mesh was announced. This week has seen the formal v1.0 release of the open platform that aims to make it easy to "create a network of deployed services with load balancing, service-to-service authentication, monitoring, and more, without any changes in service code". Key new features include cross-cluster mesh support, fine-grained traffic flow control, and the ability to incrementally roll out mutual TLS across a mesh.
Istio, an open-source platform that connects, manages and secures microservices announced its version 1.0. Istio provides service mesh for microservices from Google, IBM, Lyft, Red Hat, and other collaborators from the open-source community.
Google Cloud already offering a managed Istio service
It has been in development for two years and has already been seen in the wild, but this week Version 1.0 of Red Hat’s “Istio” was officially launched.
Istio is an open source microservices management tool, designed to handle load balancing, flow control, routing and the essential security needs of businesses that use microservices. It can handle service identity and security, policy enforcement and telemetry across apps running on multiple Kubernetes hosts.
Google today released version 1.0 of Istio, a “service mesh” designed to make it easier to adopt containers and microservices.
Istio does so by offering a layer that does jobs like collecting logs, traces and telemetry, authentication and network policy. Any application needs those services and monolithic applications often include them.
But microservices are designed to orchestrate lots of small single-purpose code chunks into useful applications. It would be wasteful and/or super-complex to build those services into each component of a microservice and doing so would not reduce complexity.
Enter Istio, which offers itself as the layer to do all the plumbing, regardless of the function or code used in a microservice.
Red Hat has announced the general availability of Red Hat Ansible Engine 2.6, the latest release of its agentless open source IT automation solution. Red Hat Ansible Engine 2.6 adds new content for automating across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, along with simplified connections to network APIs and updates for Ansible deployments overseeing Windows environments, according to the firm.
From refrigerators to doorbells, any device with power can be made intelligent and every day, millions of new connected devices are entering the market. According to IDC, worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) spending is projected to surpass $1 trillion in 2020, with a forecast compound annual growth of over 14% over the next several years. With the development of IoT solutions rapidly accelerating, enterprises are actively investing in technology and tools that can develop, deploy and manage these IoT products and services.
As DevOps is increasingly recognized as a pillar of digital transformation, CIOs are becoming more enthusiastic about how DevOps and open source can transform enterprise culture. DevOps refers to a group of concepts that, while not all new, have catalyzed into a movement that is rapidly spreading throughout the technical community. Just look at the number of books and resources that are available to help you take your DevOps initiatives and practices to the next level.
Still, many people don't fully understand what DevOps means. And without the right knowledge and understanding, many DevOps initiatives fail to get off the ground. Here are six common mistakes—and how to avoid them—as you start your DevOps journey.
When you combine open source with ethical business practices, you get a software product that has the potential to serve you for decades. You start to feel ownership in the product rather than feeling like just another transaction for an IPO-bound company.
In this article, I’ll describe how to deploy your own Standard Notes open source syncing server on a Linux machine. You’ll then be able to use your server with our published applications for Linux, Windows, Android, Mac, iOS, and the web.
If you don’t want to host your own server and are ready to start using Standard Notes right away, you can use our public syncing server. Simply head on over to Standard Notes to get started.
WarpDrive and Linux Delays
HiSilicon is looking to add WarpDrive to the Linux kernel. Not to be confused with anything from Star Trek, WarpDrive is a generic accelerator framework they have been developing.
WarpDrive is a proposed generic accelerator framework built off VFIO that exposes the accelerator's capabilities directly to user-space -- and in turn allows user-space to directly interact with the accelerator hardware, bypassing the kernel mechanisms and cutting down the latency as a result.
Linus Torvalds was looking at releasing Linux 4.18 this coming weekend but it looks like that is no longer going to happen with instead seeing a 4.18-rc8 test release.
A late regression in the VMA code has caused IA64 not to boot with Linux 4.18. Linus is going to revert the change causing that breakage in the memory management code. But he notes that he will likely do a 4.18-rc8 change due to that glaring issue and other last minute changes.
Linux kernel supremo Linus Torvalds has taken the rare step of reverting a kernel release candidate – after it went sour.
Review: The Linux Podcast Scene – all the movers and shakers
Podcasts are shows, similar to radio or TV shows, that are produced by professionals or amateurs and made available on the internet to stream and/or download. They have entered into a more mature phase.
Linux blogs and web sites carry a huge library of information to tap into about the Linux scene. Podcasts have some advantages (and disadvantages) over these resources. Portability is a key advantage of podcasts. You can be driving across states, or walking down the street, and keep up to date with the latest Linux scene.
It’s been a long time since we covered Linux podcasts. Sadly, some great shows have podfaded, but there’s new ones entering the scene. We’ve therefore compiled a fairly comprehensive roundup of active Linux-related podcasts. We don’t feature in this article podcasts that have stopped releasing new shows.
