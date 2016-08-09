How tai chi and a Linux laptop can create a tiny, powerful orchestra
Dr Ivica Ico Bukvic of Virginia Tech is transcending art and science with the world’s first Linux-based laptop orchestra.
Electronic music has improved substantially in the past few decades, but the work being undertaken by Dr Ivica Ico Bukvic of Virginia Tech is taking things to a whole new level.
In 2005, Bukvic received his doctorate in music composition with cognates in computer music programming and music theory from the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati.
Prior to joining Virginia Tech, he taught at the Oberlin Conservatory and University of Cincinnati.
Now, he is the founder and director of the Digital Interactive Sound and Intermedia Studio (DISIS) at Virginia Tech.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 434 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Istio 1.0 and Red Hat News/Articles
today's howtos
WarpDrive and Linux Delays
Review: The Linux Podcast Scene – all the movers and shakers
Podcasts are shows, similar to radio or TV shows, that are produced by professionals or amateurs and made available on the internet to stream and/or download. They have entered into a more mature phase. Linux blogs and web sites carry a huge library of information to tap into about the Linux scene. Podcasts have some advantages (and disadvantages) over these resources. Portability is a key advantage of podcasts. You can be driving across states, or walking down the street, and keep up to date with the latest Linux scene. It’s been a long time since we covered Linux podcasts. Sadly, some great shows have podfaded, but there’s new ones entering the scene. We’ve therefore compiled a fairly comprehensive roundup of active Linux-related podcasts. We don’t feature in this article podcasts that have stopped releasing new shows.
Recent comments
13 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 19 min ago
13 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 59 min ago
14 hours 2 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago