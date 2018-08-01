The Current Happenings Within LXQt As Of Summer 2018
Hong Jen Yee, the developer of the PCMan File Manager that has long served as the default file manager on the LXDE desktop environment, presented at this week's Debian DebConf 18 event about the LXDE/LXQt desktop efforts.
By now most of you know that the current focus when it comes to the lightweight Linux desktop is around LXQt as a collaboration between the LXDE and Razor-qt efforts. LXQt continues targeting the Qt5 tool-kit while using the same lightweight design principles of LXDE. LXQt also makes use of some KDE Frameworks / libraries, still leverages Glib/GVFS/GIO, can work with any window manager, and does support QtXdg.
Besides code sharing with KDE, LXQt does also re-use the "good parts" from GTK+ programs like GNOME File Roller, the Openbox configuration tool, and PulseAudio mixer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 508 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu: uCaresystem, Server, and National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)
GNOME: Supporting Developers, Fractal (Matrix client for GNOME), Mutter and GUADEC 2018
today's howtos
LWN Articles About Linux (Kernel) Now Outside Paywall
Recent comments
23 hours 47 min ago
23 hours 49 min ago
23 hours 51 min ago
1 day 29 min ago
1 day 32 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
2 days 20 hours ago
3 days 9 hours ago