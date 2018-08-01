Ubuntu: uCaresystem, Server, and National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) How to keep your Ubuntu Linux systems updated with uCaresystem If you're like me, you prefer to keep your Linux systems as up to date as possible. After all, vulnerabilities are patched, new features are added, and a server or desktop can be made to run more smoothly and securely by keeping it as "in the now" as possible. To that end, most users will open up a terminal window and run the tried-and-true sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade command to catch anything available for their system. The thing is, those two commands either may not catch everything or they leave behind outdated files that can lead to problems down the road. Of course, you could add to your list of commands the likes of sudo apt-get autoremove and apt-get clean. Wouldn't it be nice if there were a single tool to take care of all that? Oh wait, there is! That tool is called uCareSystem. Let's install and use this one-stop-shop updater.

Ubuntu Server development summary – 31 July 2018 The purpose of this communication is to provide a status update and highlights for any interesting subjects from the Ubuntu Server Team. If you would like to reach the server team, you can find us at the #ubuntu-server channel on Freenode. Alternatively, you can sign up and use the Ubuntu Server Team mailing list.

UK cyber security boffins dispense Ubuntu 18.04 wisdom The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has dispensed advice aimed at securing Ubuntu installs and followed it up with help for Dixons customers. The NCSC, part of the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) exists to make the UK a safer place to do business online and, in an unusual step for a Government agency, does a pretty good job of dispensing sensible security advice. Dixons Carphone customers got the treatment yesterday, following the admission that, er, maybe a bit more than 1.2 million users had actually had their privates exposed in a data breach. More like 10 million records. GCHQ's infosec crew suggested Dixons users shouldn't fill in their log-in info via that link on that unsolicited email, hmm? Last week, however, it was Ubuntu 18.04 LTS upon which the agency turned its gimlet gaze. The security wonks first stated the obvious – route data over a secure VPN to avoid prying eyes, stop users installing whatever they want and for goodness sake, cut down on the admin rights.

GNOME: Supporting Developers, Fractal (Matrix client for GNOME), Mutter and GUADEC 2018 Supporting developers on Patreon (and similar) For some time now I been supporting two Linux developers on patreon. Namely Ryan Gordon of Linux game porting and SDL development fame and Tanu Kaskinen who is a lead developer on PulseAudio these days. One of the things I often think about is how we can enable more people to make a living from working on the Linux desktop and related technologies. If your reading my blog there is a good chance that you are enabling people to make a living on working on the Linux desktop by paying for RHEL Workstation subscriptions through your work. So a big thank you for that. The fact that Red Hat has paying customers for our desktop products is critical in terms of our ability to do so much of the maintenance and development work we do around the Linux Desktop and Linux graphics stack. That said I do feel we need more venues than just employment by companies such as Red Hat and this is where I would love to see more people supporting their favourite projects and developers through for instance Patreon. Because unlike one of funding campaigns repeat crowdfunding like Patreon can give developers predictable income, which means they don’t have to worry about how to pay their rent or how to feed their kids.

Improve the styling of quotes in Fractal Fractal is a Matrix client for GNOME and is written in Rust. Matrix is an open network for secure, decentralized communication. These past weeks, I’ve been working on an implementation of a context menu for the messages and on the improvement of the styling for the quotes in the messages. I will talk about the context menu in an other article later. So I’m going to talk about the new styling of the quotes. You can have a look at the issue here. The idea was to add a visual distinction between the quotes and regular text in messages: the text of a quote would be dimmed, with a 2px left blue border and a 6px left padding; there would be also a 6px vertical space separating the quotes and the rest of the text.

Mutter Gets More Crash Fixes, GNOME Shell Better Deals With 100%+ Volumes The GNOME 3.30 beta is being prepped for release and the UI/API/ABI freezes are now in place ahead of this desktop environment update to ship as stable in September. GNOME Shell and Mutter have staged their latest development releases for testing. When there is either remote desktop active, screen casting/recording, or remote control taking place, an indicator is added to the panel at the top of the screen for informing the user about this ongoing process as well as an option for turning off this remote access. Another practical change with this GNOME Shell 3.30 Beta is for supporting volumes above 100%. As outlined in this bug report since last year there has been some problematic behavior with the GNOME Shell such as if using a volume-up key and your volume is already above 100%, it would instead reset the volume to 100%.

GUADEC 2018 Various social events make GUADEC my favourite conference. Castle tour and Flamenco show were my top 2 picks. Emm, wait. Beach party make it to top 3 as well. I enjoyed it a lot, although I can’t swim. It definitely encourages me to learn to swim.

Irony is the hygiene of the mind At a recent NetSurf developer weekend Michael Drake mentioned a talk he had seen at the Guadec conference which reference the use of sanitizers for improving the security and correctness of programs.