LWN Articles About Linux (Kernel) Now Outside Paywall A kernel event notification mechanism The kernel has a range of mechanisms for notifying user space when something of interest happens. These include dnotify and inotify for filesystem events, signals, poll(), tracepoints, uevents, and more. One might think that there would be little need for yet another, but there are still events of interest that user space can only learn about by polling. In an attempt to fix this problem, David Howells, not content with his recent attempt to add seven new system calls for filesystem mounting, has put forward a proposal for a general-purpose event notification mechanism for Linux. The immediate use case for this mechanism is to provide user space with notifications whenever the filesystem layout changes as the result of mount and unmount operations. That information can be had now by repeatedly reading /proc/mounts, but doing so evidently can impair the performance of the system. The patch set also provides for superblock-level events, such as I/O errors, filesystems running out of space, or processes running into disk quotas. Finally, the ability to watch for changes to in-kernel keys or keyrings is also included.

Statistics from the 4.18 development cycle The 4.18-rc6 kernel prepatch came out on July 22, right on schedule. That is a sign that this development cycle is approaching its conclusion, so the time has come for a look at some statistics for how things went this time around. It was another fairly ordinary release cycle for the most part, but with a couple of distinctive features. As of 4.18-rc6, 12,879 non-merge changesets had found their way into the mainline repository. This work was contributed by 1,668 developers who added 553,000 lines of code and removed 652,000 lines, for a net reduction of 99,000 lines. This will be the fourth time in the project's history that a release is smaller than its predecessor — and the first time that this has happened for two releases in a row. Of those 1,668 developers, 226 made their first contribution to the kernel this time around; that is the smallest number of first-time contributors since 4.5 was released in March 2016.

The problem with the asynchronous bsg interface The kernel supports two different "SCSI generic" pseudo-devices, each of which allows user space to send arbitrary commands to a SCSI-attached device. Both SCSI-generic implementations have proved to have security issues in the past as a result of the way their API was designed. In the case of one of those drivers, these problems seem almost certain to lead to the removal of a significant chunk of functionality in the 4.19 development cycle. The SCSI standard is generally thought of as a way to control storage devices, such as disk and tape drives (younger readers, ask a coworker what the latter were). But SCSI can be thought of as a sort of network protocol with more general capabilities, as demonstrated by its use to control tape-changing robots, scanners, optical-disk writers, and more. Drivers for such devices tend to run in user space; to support those drivers, the SCSI generic (SG) interface was created. This interface provides direct access to the SCSI protocol, allowing user-space code to control devices in ways not supported by the in-kernel disk and tape drivers.

Initializing the entropy pool using RDRAND and friends Random number generation in the kernel has garnered a lot of attention over the years. The tensions between the need for cryptographic-strength random numbers versus getting strong random numbers more quickly—along with the need to avoid regressions—has led to something of a patchwork of APIs. While it is widely agreed that waiting for a properly initialized random number generator (RNG) before producing random numbers is the proper course, opinions differ on what "properly" means exactly. Beyond that, waiting, especially early in the boot process, can be problematic as well. One solution would be to trust the RNG instructions provided by most modern processors, but that comes with worries of its own. Theodore Ts'o posted a patch on July 17 to add a kernel configuration option that would explicitly trust the CPU vendor's hardware RNG (e.g. the RDRAND instruction for x86). Kernels built with RANDOM_TRUST_CPU will immediately initialize the random number pool using the architecture's facility, without waiting for enough entropy to accumulate from other sources; this means that the getrandom() system call will not block. Waiting for systems to gather enough entropy has been a problem in the past, especially for virtual machines and embedded systems where such entropy can be difficult to find.

PostgreSQL and patents Patents and open-source projects are always a messy combination it seems. A recent discussion on the pgsql-hackers mailing list highlights some of the problems that can result even when a patent holder wants to make their patents available to a project like PostgreSQL. Software patents are a minefield in many ways—often projects want to just avoid the problems entirely by staying completely away from code known to be covered by patents. It started with a post from Takayuki Tsunakawa, who wondered how his employer, Fujitsu, could submit patches to PostgreSQL that implement various patented (and patent applied-for) techniques: "we'd like to offer our company's patents and patent applications license to the PostgreSQL community free of charge". He suggested three possibilities for how that might be accomplished: by way of a patent pool such as the one run by the Open Invention Network, doing an explicit patent grant (such as that in section 3 in the Apache v2 license), or by a patent promise like Red Hat's, but only for PostgreSQL.