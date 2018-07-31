Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 2nd of August 2018 05:25:42 AM

Since the year 2000, the Linux Foundation has remained dedicated to building open source projects aimed at accelerating technology development and commercial adoption.

Now, the highly reputed organization has successfully added 17 silver members and five associate members to its ranks, to help in the continued development of the open source technology world.

With the increasing ubiquity of distributed ledger technology, the world is slowly phasing out old archaic methods of coding, replacing them with decentralized and open source systems that are easily accessible by developers globally.

The Linux foundation occupies the frontline in the open source technology world and these new members would undoubtedly contribute immensely to the growth of the open source community.