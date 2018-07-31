today's leftovers
-
Ah, Linux. Well, things have changed here quite some. The world of Linux is one big swirly rollercoaster. In the past eight years, we had Ubuntu come and become the staple food, offering five-year LTS releases, a store, and a semblance of real professionalism that does not exist in the Tux arena. Consequently, today, it is the only operating system of the Linux persuasion that I use in a production capacity, on my laptops.
To be more precise, we're talking Ubuntu 14.04 Trusty, which proved to be a phenomenal release on all levels, and the best Ubuntu ever. Since, no version has matched its quality and completeness, and I am not really sure what the next one will be. Recently, the Plasma desktop has shown some real promise, and Kubuntu 17.04 Zesty was truly great, alas its successor are just average, although, post-upgrade and several months worth of bug fixes, Kubuntu Beaver is quite all right. Still, this remains an open question.
-
It’s been a while since we’ve talked about Linux apps support in Chrome OS. A few Chromebooks already support Linux apps via Project Crostini, but only in the Dev Channel. Earlier, it was speculated that the Linux app support on Chrome OS will hit the stable channel with Chrome OS 68. But that didn’t happen. The feature is now being expected to come along with Chrome OS 69. Now latest around it is that the Chrome OS 69 Beta Channel will support Linux apps via Project Crostini. And guess what? The Beta version of Chrome OS 69 is slated for August 2 release, which is tomorrow.
-
The recent rise in popularity of container technology within the data center is a direct result of its portability and ability to isolate working environments, thus limiting its impact and overall footprint to the underlying computing system. To understand the technology completely, you first need to understand the many pieces that make it all possible. With that, may we introduce Linux Journal's Container issue.
-
This revelation prompted Google to “buckle down” and redouble its efforts to woo enterprises, said Greene, by ensuring its offerings are on-point from a regulatory and functionality point of view, while emphasising its commitment to using open source technologies to build its cloud.
The end result is the creation of cloud services tailored to the specific needs of users in the financial services, media and entertainment, public sector and retail markets, paving the way for a number of new enterprise account wins that were announced at the show.
-
The Arch Linux website has been updated and it's search functionality was expanded to make it able to find the 'archlinux-keyring' by searching for 'archlinux keyring'. This was contributed by an external!. Another small visual improvement was made by removing some empty spaces in provides.
-
Arch Linux developer Jelle van der Waa has provided an update concerning recent Arch updates.
-
Lanner’s Linux-ready, 1U “NVA-3000” embedded computer for video surveillance and machine vision is equipped with an Apollo Lake SoC, up to 4GB LPDDR4, dual GbE, 8x GbE with PoE+, 2x USB 3.0, and a SATA bay.
Lanner Electronics’ 1U sized, 310 x 220 x 44mm NVA-3000 system supports video surveillance, machine vision, and industrial automation applications. Like its recent, Intel Kaby Lake based V6S vehicle surveillance NVR computer, the computer features 10x GbE ports, with 8x of them supporting Power-over-Ethernet for connecting IP cameras.
OSS Leftovers
-
Pollock makes his case by reviewing the many ways the Closed system is broken and then explaining how Open can be expanded to cover software, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors. Pollock also promotes universal service platforms with regulatory oversight that mediate between artists and audience. These revenue streams would roll together into pools out of which artists and inventors can be paid. They should, he writes, be at least as large as the aggregated amounts they're paid now.
It's not the job of revolutionaries to stymie themselves by imagining the difficulties of turning their visions into reality. Pollock does cite some difficulties, but believes all this is genuinely possible given the will. Politics, money, entrenched interests, and even small-time creators tired of being ripped off -- all will align against him, as will the concentrated power amassed by Closed walled gardens such as Facebook (which John Oliver's writers call "a surveillance system disguised as a high-school reunion"). Many artists and creators are not fans of collecting society distributions; the long tail often earns less than the threshold for payouts.
-
On August 1, 2016 a new law that allows clients of German internet providers to use any terminal device they choose entered into force. Internet service providers (ISPs) are now required to give users any information you need to connect an alternative router. In many other EU countries there is still no such law and the Radio Lockdown Directive is compulsory in all those countries. In Germany there the old “Gesetz über Funkanlagen und Telekommunikationsendeinrichtungen” is now replaced with the new “Funkanlagengesetz”.
Routers that use radio standards such as WiFi and DECT fall under the Radio Lockdown Directive and since the European Commission did not pass a delegated act yet there is no requirement to implement a lock down for current hardware. Many WiFi chipsets require non-free firmware, future generations of that non-free firmware could be used to lock down all kinds of Radio Equipment. Radio Equipment that comes with the Respects Your Freedom hardware product certification is 2.4GHz only in many cases, but some hardware that supports 5 GHz does exist.
Voice over IP (VoIP) is supported by most alternative routers and free software such as Asterisk. Since most ISPs and routers use SIP it is now possible to connect modern VoIP telephones directly to routers such as the FritzBox. Many compulsory routers such as the O2 Box 6431 use SIP internally, but it is not possible to connect external SIP phones with the stock firmware. So some users install OpenWRT on their box to get rid of those restrictions. Some ISPs in the cable market don’t use SIP, but an incompatible protocol called EuroPacketCable which is unsupported by most alternative routers.
-
Kontron has acquired open source software company Inocybe for an as yet undisclosed amount of money, thus continuing to advance its strategy to be a full solution provider of open source hardware and software. For Inocybe, being acquired brings scale to its open networking and OpenDaylight SDN controller software, opening up market possibilities.
-
The GNU C Library version 2.28 was released this morning. New features include localization data for ISO 14651 has been updated to match Edition 4, introducing significant improvements to the collation of Unicode characters; it now can be compiled with support for Intel CET, aka Intel Control-flow Enforcement Technology; it now supports ABSOLUTE symbols; and more. Packages for the 2.28 release are available from http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/libc or http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/libc.
-
GCC has a lot of command-line options—so many, in fact, that its build process does a fair amount of processing using AWK to generate the option-parsing code for the compiler. But some find the AWK code to be difficult to work with. A recent post to the GCC mailing list proposes replacing AWK with Python in the hopes of more maintainable option-parsing generation in the future.
Martin Liška raised the idea on July 17 to gauge the reaction of the GCC development community to a switch away from AWK; there are a number of cleanups that he would like to make, but he doesn't want to make them in AWK. One problem that he noted is that the .opt file format used for specifying the options is not well-specified, so part of what he would like to do is to clean that up. That should make it easier to parse those files and for some targets that generate them (e.g. ARM). There are other problems with the AWK code, he said, including too few sanity checks on the options and the code generally being "quite unpleasant to make any adjustments".
-
An open-source remake of SimCity 2000, called OpenSC2K, has been taken offline at the behest of Electronic Arts.
EA filed a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) request to take the game down. It points out that OpenSC2K uses assets from SimCity 2000 which are copyrighted and, in an accompanying notice, EA pointed out: “Assets from the game are being infringed upon. An authorized and legitimate copy of the game can be found available for purchase here.”
-
It was the birth of what would be named the Western Pennsylvania Regional Data Center (also known as the WPRDC, also known as “Whopper Duck”), an all-star collaboration between the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and the University of Pittsburgh.
This put us in the unique position of hosting not just city and county data, but data from non-governmental organizations such as the Carnegie Library and Bike PGH, as well as other local service providers such as the Port Authority of Allegheny County. This required a specialized set-up, which is why WPRDC is based in CKAN, an open-source data management system that allowed for a completely custom configuration.
-
Got some spare time this weekend? Why not build yourself a working rover from plans provided by NASA? The spaceniks at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory have all the plans, code, and materials for you to peruse and use — just make sure you’ve got $2,500 and a bit of engineering know-how. This thing isn’t made out of Lincoln Logs.
The story is this: after Curiosity landed on Mars, JPL wanted to create something a little smaller and less complex that it could use for educational purposes. ROV-E, as they called this new rover, traveled with JPL staff throughout the country.
BSD: LLVM/Clang 7.0 and FreeBSD Update
-
Not only is Mesa 18.2 ending feature development today to begin their release candidates, but LLVM 7.0 and its sub-projects like Clang 7.0 also happens to have aligned with a similar release schedule.
LLVM 7.0 and its sub-projects were just branched in Git/SVN and preparations have begun for pushing out the first release candidate. At least a second release candidate will follow later in August before they are planning to officially release LLVM 7.0.0 on or around 5 September.
-
To address this, under sponsorship from the FreeBSD Foundation, I am implementing in-kernel microcode loading. The aim is to apply microcode updates as one of the first stages in the kernel’s boot-up process. In particular, since microcode updates may enable new CPU features such as IBRS, it is desirable to ensure that updates are applied before the kernel enumerates these features. As part of this feature, the kernel will automatically re-apply any existing microcode update on each CPU upon resume, so only minimal portions of the kernel may ever execute without an update applied.
Programming: ProjectQ and Rust
-
To help further this field, Häner and a team at ETH Zurich created ProjectQ, a free, open-source software framework for quantum computing that allows users to implement their quantum programs in the high-level programming language Python using a powerful and intuitive syntax. ProjectQ can then translate these programs to any type of back-end, either a simulator run on a classical computer or an actual quantum chip.
-
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
