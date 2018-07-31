Android Leftovers

Popular gaming platforms with support for Linux games

Since its initial release in the fall of 1991, the Linux operating system, despite concerted efforts by a well-known and very powerful developer of a rival operating system to snuff it out, has emerged as a very versatile and reliable platform for just about any computing activity. From smartphones to supercomputers, home appliances to automobiles, Linux has made its mark. This degree of adoption as an operating system, given the opposition, is mostly due to the fact that Linux is free software – free to download, install and use, and free for developers to code on. The only platform where Linux did not garner that level of adoption early on is on the desktop, where Microsoft still rules. As a result of that small footprint on the desktop, many popular applications, including and especially games, did not have Linux versions. Many still don’t.

How blockchain will influence open source

What Satoshi Nakamoto started as Bitcoin a decade ago has found a lot of followers and turned into a movement for decentralization. For some, blockchain technology is a religion that will have the same impact on humanity as the Internet has had. For others, it is hype and technology suitable only for Ponzi schemes. While blockchain is still evolving and trying to find its place, one thing is for sure: It is a disruptive technology that will fundamentally transform certain industries. And I'm betting open source will be one of them.