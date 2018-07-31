OSS Leftovers
The Open Revolution, book review: Ownership in the digital age
Pollock makes his case by reviewing the many ways the Closed system is broken and then explaining how Open can be expanded to cover software, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors. Pollock also promotes universal service platforms with regulatory oversight that mediate between artists and audience. These revenue streams would roll together into pools out of which artists and inventors can be paid. They should, he writes, be at least as large as the aggregated amounts they're paid now.
It's not the job of revolutionaries to stymie themselves by imagining the difficulties of turning their visions into reality. Pollock does cite some difficulties, but believes all this is genuinely possible given the will. Politics, money, entrenched interests, and even small-time creators tired of being ripped off -- all will align against him, as will the concentrated power amassed by Closed walled gardens such as Facebook (which John Oliver's writers call "a surveillance system disguised as a high-school reunion"). Many artists and creators are not fans of collecting society distributions; the long tail often earns less than the threshold for payouts.
Two years of terminal device freedom
On August 1, 2016 a new law that allows clients of German internet providers to use any terminal device they choose entered into force. Internet service providers (ISPs) are now required to give users any information you need to connect an alternative router. In many other EU countries there is still no such law and the Radio Lockdown Directive is compulsory in all those countries. In Germany there the old “Gesetz über Funkanlagen und Telekommunikationsendeinrichtungen” is now replaced with the new “Funkanlagengesetz”.
Routers that use radio standards such as WiFi and DECT fall under the Radio Lockdown Directive and since the European Commission did not pass a delegated act yet there is no requirement to implement a lock down for current hardware. Many WiFi chipsets require non-free firmware, future generations of that non-free firmware could be used to lock down all kinds of Radio Equipment. Radio Equipment that comes with the Respects Your Freedom hardware product certification is 2.4GHz only in many cases, but some hardware that supports 5 GHz does exist.
Voice over IP (VoIP) is supported by most alternative routers and free software such as Asterisk. Since most ISPs and routers use SIP it is now possible to connect modern VoIP telephones directly to routers such as the FritzBox. Many compulsory routers such as the O2 Box 6431 use SIP internally, but it is not possible to connect external SIP phones with the stock firmware. So some users install OpenWRT on their box to get rid of those restrictions. Some ISPs in the cable market don’t use SIP, but an incompatible protocol called EuroPacketCable which is unsupported by most alternative routers.
Kontron Communications Business Acquires Inocybe
Kontron Scoops Up Open Source Software Provider Inocybe
Kontron has acquired open source software company Inocybe for an as yet undisclosed amount of money, thus continuing to advance its strategy to be a full solution provider of open source hardware and software. For Inocybe, being acquired brings scale to its open networking and OpenDaylight SDN controller software, opening up market possibilities.
Microsoft's F# Functional Programming Language Shaped by Open Source Community [Ed: Microsoft openwashing piece by Microsoft booster David Ramel in a Microsoft-connected 'news' site and network]
Learn the Basics of Beatmaking with This Open-Source Synthesizer App [Ed: Calling "open source" something which only runs in a malicious proprietary platform with DRM]
GNU C Library v. 2.28 Released, Purism Update on Librem 5 Communication Apps, Istio v. 1.0 Now Available, 4.18 Kernel Delayed and City of Rome Switching to LibreOffice
The GNU C Library version 2.28 was released this morning. New features include localization data for ISO 14651 has been updated to match Edition 4, introducing significant improvements to the collation of Unicode characters; it now can be compiled with support for Intel CET, aka Intel Control-flow Enforcement Technology; it now supports ABSOLUTE symbols; and more. Packages for the 2.28 release are available from http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/libc or http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/libc.
Replacing AWK with Python in GCC?
GCC has a lot of command-line options—so many, in fact, that its build process does a fair amount of processing using AWK to generate the option-parsing code for the compiler. But some find the AWK code to be difficult to work with. A recent post to the GCC mailing list proposes replacing AWK with Python in the hopes of more maintainable option-parsing generation in the future.
Martin Liška raised the idea on July 17 to gauge the reaction of the GCC development community to a switch away from AWK; there are a number of cleanups that he would like to make, but he doesn't want to make them in AWK. One problem that he noted is that the .opt file format used for specifying the options is not well-specified, so part of what he would like to do is to clean that up. That should make it easier to parse those files and for some targets that generate them (e.g. ARM). There are other problems with the AWK code, he said, including too few sanity checks on the options and the code generally being "quite unpleasant to make any adjustments".
EA takes down open-source SimCity 2000
An open-source remake of SimCity 2000, called OpenSC2K, has been taken offline at the behest of Electronic Arts.
EA filed a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) request to take the game down. It points out that OpenSC2K uses assets from SimCity 2000 which are copyrighted and, in an accompanying notice, EA pointed out: “Assets from the game are being infringed upon. An authorized and legitimate copy of the game can be found available for purchase here.”
Why Pittsburgh’s Innovation and Performance team takes an open-source approach to open data
It was the birth of what would be named the Western Pennsylvania Regional Data Center (also known as the WPRDC, also known as “Whopper Duck”), an all-star collaboration between the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and the University of Pittsburgh.
This put us in the unique position of hosting not just city and county data, but data from non-governmental organizations such as the Carnegie Library and Bike PGH, as well as other local service providers such as the Port Authority of Allegheny County. This required a specialized set-up, which is why WPRDC is based in CKAN, an open-source data management system that allowed for a completely custom configuration.
NASA’s Open Source Rover lets you build your own planetary exploration platform
Got some spare time this weekend? Why not build yourself a working rover from plans provided by NASA? The spaceniks at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory have all the plans, code, and materials for you to peruse and use — just make sure you’ve got $2,500 and a bit of engineering know-how. This thing isn’t made out of Lincoln Logs.
The story is this: after Curiosity landed on Mars, JPL wanted to create something a little smaller and less complex that it could use for educational purposes. ROV-E, as they called this new rover, traveled with JPL staff throughout the country.
