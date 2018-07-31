Ah, Linux. Well, things have changed here quite some. The world of Linux is one big swirly rollercoaster. In the past eight years, we had Ubuntu come and become the staple food, offering five-year LTS releases, a store, and a semblance of real professionalism that does not exist in the Tux arena. Consequently, today, it is the only operating system of the Linux persuasion that I use in a production capacity, on my laptops.

To be more precise, we're talking Ubuntu 14.04 Trusty, which proved to be a phenomenal release on all levels, and the best Ubuntu ever. Since, no version has matched its quality and completeness, and I am not really sure what the next one will be. Recently, the Plasma desktop has shown some real promise, and Kubuntu 17.04 Zesty was truly great, alas its successor are just average, although, post-upgrade and several months worth of bug fixes, Kubuntu Beaver is quite all right. Still, this remains an open question.