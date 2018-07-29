Games: Super Indie Karts, CHOP and Lots More
-
Super Indie Karts, a retro-inspired racer is now available on Linux
Super Indie Karts from developer One Legged Seagull is now available on Linux in Early Access after the developer had a few people test it. It was originally funded on Kickstarter back in 2014 where it sadly missed the Linux stretch goal, although it didn't miss it by much at all so the developer promised they would do it anyway!
-
CHOP is an arena fighting game with a difference, entering Early Access soon with Linux support
We have a few 2D fighting games now, so it's nice to see that CHOP [Official Site] is mixing things up a bit as the goal isn't just to have the highest kill count. Instead, you will need to escape the arena through a special portal.
-
Violent twin-stick shooter 'Hatred' is now officially out for Linux
After it gained a Linux beta back in 2015 it didn't seem like it would ever leave, but developer Destructive Creations has now given the Linux version of Hatred an official release.
-
Fast Dust is a racing game with beaten-up cars that will be coming to Linux
Most racing games have you in the latest, greatest and most shiny vehicles possible, not so with Fast Dust. Instead, you will be able to choose from 10 unique vehicles that are all a bit beaten up.
-
Action adventure 'Knights and Bikes' is looking good and they shared an update about Linux support
Knights and Bikes [Official Site], an action adventure game from Foam Sword is currently in development and it's looking really good. Even better, is that they recently shared an update about Linux support.
-
Aground, a 2D adventure RPG enters Early Access this month
Inspired by the likes of Utopian Mining, Starbound and A Dark Room - Aground [Official Site] promises an adventure RPG with plenty of progression. As one of the last human survivors, you find yourself stranded on an uninhabited island.
Hey look, yet another game funded on Kickstarter! Seems to be a flurry of them actually being released lately, a lot of them with Linux support like this too. It only recently finished funding back in March as well with over $13K. It seems they continued funding after, with it now hitting over $18K which means they've hit their goal for including co-op multiplayer which should be fun. Not one we actually covered originally and it even has a Linux demo available.
-
Open world tactics game 'Frozen Synapse 2' to hopefully release this month, new gameplay video
Frozen Synapse 2 [Official Site] is sounding like a huge game, what Mode 7 are calling an open world tactics game and they've now announced that it should release this month. There's no exact date, as the developer doesn't sound too sure just yet (Twitter).
As for the the Linux release, it's not too clear when it's coming. When speaking to the developers on Twitter, they said it was a 50/50 chance it will be a same-day release with Windows, however it's definitely coming!
-
The latest update to The Escapists 2 has made it a much better game
The Escapists 2 was just updated with the 'Inmate Induction' update and it finally allows you to have manual saves, fixing a major gripe I had about it.
-
There Are 600+ Games In The Main Debian Repository
In addition to Keith Packard talking about the state of the Debian GNU/Linux stack for gaming in 2018, during this week's DebConf 18 was a talk by Debian developer Markus Koschany on the state of games for the Linux distribution.
-
Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Released as Last in the Series, Download Now
Every LTS (Long Term Support) version of the Ubuntu Linux operating system is supported by Canonical with security and software updates for five years on the Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud images, and they received a total of five point releases every six months or so. Dubbed Xenial Xerus, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS was released on April 21, 2016, with the Unity desktop environment, and it's supported until April 2021. The Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS point release is the last in the series and like all the previous point releases, it represents an up-to-date installation medium for those who want to install a fresh Ubuntu 16.04 LTS system. Also: Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS Released For Those Not Yet Upgrading To Ubuntu 18.04
Writing a Wayland compositor with wlroots: shells
I apologise for not writing about wlroots more frequently. I don’t really enjoy working on the McWayface codebase this series of blog posts was originally about, so we’re just going to dismiss that and talk about the various pieces of a Wayland compositor in a more free-form style. I hope you still find it useful! Today, we’re going to talk about shells. But to make sure we’re on the same page first, a quick refresher on surfaces. A basic primitive of the Wayland protocol is the concept of a “surface”. A surface is a rectangular box of pixels sent from the client to the compositor to display on-screen. A surface can source its pixels from a number of places, including raw pixel data in memory, or opaque handles to GPU resources that can be rendered without copying pixels on the CPU. These surfaces can also evolve over time, using “damage” to indicate which parts have changed to reduce the workload of the compositor when re-rendering them. However, making a surface and filling it with pixels is not enough to get the compositor to show them. Shells are how surfaces in Wayland are given meaning. Consider that there are several kinds of surfaces you’ll encounter on your desktop. There are application windows, sure, but there are also tooltips, right-click menus and menubars, desktop panels, wallpapers, lock screens, on-screen keyboards, and so on. Each of these has different semantics - your wallpaper cannot be minimized or dragged around and resized, but your application windows can be. Likewise, your application windows cannot cover the entire screen and soak up all input like your lock screen can. Each of these use cases is fulfilled with a shell, which generally takes a surface resource, assigns it a role (e.g. application window), and returns a handle with shell-specific interfaces for manipulating it. Also: Wayland Shells From The Perspective Of WLROOTS
Firefox 63: Linux out-of-process extensions
Mozilla plans to enable out-of-process extensions for Firefox running on GNU/Linux systems in Firefox 63. The organization plans to release Firefox 63 on October 23, 2018 for all supported desktop and mobile operating systems. Mozilla added multi-process capabilities to Firefox 49 and improved the functionality in future releases. Multi-process separates different parts of the web browser, for instance browser tabs and the core browser, to improve security and stability. Work on Firefox's security sandbox continues, and so does work on moving additional elements to their own process. Mozilla added supported for out-of-process extensions in Firefox 56 on Windows, and added the functionality in Firefox 61 to installations of the web browser running on Mac OS X.
today's howtos
