How to Install and Configure Sound Themes in Ubuntu
This beginner’s guide will explain how you can install sound themes in Ubuntu.
If you like to give your desktop different look and feel via various themes, icon themes, then why not sound also. There are plenty of cool sound themes available in Ubuntu covering lots of events. This gives a feel of life in your Ubuntu desktop experience, rather than a ‘silent’ usage. Here’s how you can install sound theme in Ubuntu.
We have chosen “Smooth” sound theme containing 58 system events.
