ExTiX 18.7 Is Not Quite an 'Ultimate Linux System'

The ExTiX 18.7 release was a disappointment. Given the maturity and variety of the previous Linux distros maintained by the Exton OS and ExTiX developer, I can only conclude that the problems I encountered were an anomaly. No doubt, a fix is in the works.

I hope so. ExTiX and the LXQt desktop have much to offer. This latest release comes with Firefox instead of Google Chrome as the Web Browser. This makes it possible to watch Netflix movies in Firefox while running Linux.

Among many other programs included are LibreOffice, Thunderbird, GParted, Brasero, SMPlayer, Gimp, Flash and win32 codecs. In addition, Java and all necessary additions are supplied to let you install programs from source.

Two new open-spec Banana Pi boards feature PoE

SinoVoip is prepping an “Banana Pi BPI-P2 Zero” update to the M2 Zero SBC that adds 8GB eMMC and 10/100 Ethernet with PoE. There’s also an upcoming “Banana Pi BPI-R64” router SBC with a dual -A53 MediaTek MT7622, 4x GbE ports, and PoE. Most Chinese hacker board enterprises spring their SBCs onto AliExpress without much warning, but SinoVoip’s Banana Pi project likes to show its cards weeks or even months in advance. Over the last week, SinoVoip has posted wiki pages for its open-spec, unpriced Banana Pi BPI-P2 Zero and Banana Pi BPI-R64 SBCs. Both boards support Linux and Android. Read more

How to Install and Configure Sound Themes in Ubuntu

This beginner’s guide will explain how you can install sound themes in Ubuntu. If you like to give your desktop different look and feel via various themes, icon themes, then why not sound also. There are plenty of cool sound themes available in Ubuntu covering lots of events. This gives a feel of life in your Ubuntu desktop experience, rather than a ‘silent’ usage. Here’s how you can install sound theme in Ubuntu. We have chosen “Smooth” sound theme containing 58 system events. Read more

Games: Super Indie Karts, CHOP and Lots More

  • Super Indie Karts, a retro-inspired racer is now available on Linux
    Super Indie Karts from developer One Legged Seagull is now available on Linux in Early Access after the developer had a few people test it. It was originally funded on Kickstarter back in 2014 where it sadly missed the Linux stretch goal, although it didn't miss it by much at all so the developer promised they would do it anyway!
  • CHOP is an arena fighting game with a difference, entering Early Access soon with Linux support
    We have a few 2D fighting games now, so it's nice to see that CHOP [Official Site] is mixing things up a bit as the goal isn't just to have the highest kill count. Instead, you will need to escape the arena through a special portal.
  • Violent twin-stick shooter 'Hatred' is now officially out for Linux
    After it gained a Linux beta back in 2015 it didn't seem like it would ever leave, but developer Destructive Creations has now given the Linux version of Hatred an official release.
  • Fast Dust is a racing game with beaten-up cars that will be coming to Linux
    Most racing games have you in the latest, greatest and most shiny vehicles possible, not so with Fast Dust. Instead, you will be able to choose from 10 unique vehicles that are all a bit beaten up.
  • Action adventure 'Knights and Bikes' is looking good and they shared an update about Linux support
    Knights and Bikes [Official Site], an action adventure game from Foam Sword is currently in development and it's looking really good. Even better, is that they recently shared an update about Linux support.
  • Aground, a 2D adventure RPG enters Early Access this month
    Inspired by the likes of Utopian Mining, Starbound and A Dark Room - Aground [Official Site] promises an adventure RPG with plenty of progression. As one of the last human survivors, you find yourself stranded on an uninhabited island. Hey look, yet another game funded on Kickstarter! Seems to be a flurry of them actually being released lately, a lot of them with Linux support like this too. It only recently finished funding back in March as well with over $13K. It seems they continued funding after, with it now hitting over $18K which means they've hit their goal for including co-op multiplayer which should be fun. Not one we actually covered originally and it even has a Linux demo available.
  • Open world tactics game 'Frozen Synapse 2' to hopefully release this month, new gameplay video
    Frozen Synapse 2 [Official Site] is sounding like a huge game, what Mode 7 are calling an open world tactics game and they've now announced that it should release this month. There's no exact date, as the developer doesn't sound too sure just yet (Twitter). As for the the Linux release, it's not too clear when it's coming. When speaking to the developers on Twitter, they said it was a 50/50 chance it will be a same-day release with Windows, however it's definitely coming!
  • The latest update to The Escapists 2 has made it a much better game
    The Escapists 2 was just updated with the 'Inmate Induction' update and it finally allows you to have manual saves, fixing a major gripe I had about it.
  • There Are 600+ Games In The Main Debian Repository
    In addition to Keith Packard talking about the state of the Debian GNU/Linux stack for gaming in 2018, during this week's DebConf 18 was a talk by Debian developer Markus Koschany on the state of games for the Linux distribution.

Android Leftovers

