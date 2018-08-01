Language Selection

Proprietary: ​Opera as Snap on GNU/Linux, Chrome 69 Beta

Friday 3rd of August 2018 04:02:53 AM
Software
Ubuntu
  • Opera launches as a Snap for Linux users

    Opera and Canonical today announce that Opera, the popular web browser, is now available as a Snap in the Snap Store. Opera is the latest notable addition to the Snap Store providing ever more choice to Linux users via an easy to install, always up to date application direct from the software vendor.

    Opera, founded in 1995 in Oslo has been delivering browsers and AI-driven content delivery products to 322 million users worldwide across a range of devices and operating systems. It is responsible for now standardised browser features such as tabs or speed dial. Currently, it is the browser of choice for more demanding users who seek features such as a built-in VPN, ad blocker or a separate messengers sidebar.

  • ​Opera is available in a Snap on Linux

    They've done this by packing Opera into a Snap in the Snap Store. The Opera snap is supported on Debian, Elementary, Fedora, Linux Mint, Manjaro, OpenSUSE, Ubuntu, and other Linux distributions.

    Snaps are containerised software packages. They're designed to work securely within any Linux environment across desktop, the cloud, and IoT devices. Thousands of snaps have been launched since 2016. Users like them because they come with automatic updates and roll-back features.

    Snaps also are a bit more secure than most Linux apps. They make it easier for developers to roll out their programs. When your program in encased in a Snap, you don't need to worry about the distribution's native packaging or whether the desktop distro includes a vital library your application needs.

  • Opera Web Browser Is Now Available as a Snap on Ubuntu, Other Linux Distros

    Canonical and Opera Software informs Softpedia today about the availability of the Chromium-based Opera web browser as a Snap package in the Snap Store for Ubuntu and supported Linux-based operating systems.

    Used by more than 322 million users worldwide on a wide range of devices and computer operating systems, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows, Opera is a very popular web browser based on the latest technologies from the open-source Chromium project. On Linux platforms, users can install Opera as DEB and RPM packages.

  • Opera Browser is Now Available in the Ubuntu Snap Store

    It just got a whole lot easier to install the Opera web browser on Ubuntu and other Linux distros. Canonical has announced that the well-known web browser is now available as a Snap app in the Ubuntu Snap store.

  • Chrome 69 Beta: CSS tricks, and more

    Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome Beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. View a complete list of the features in Chrome 69 on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 69 is beta as of August 2.

  • Chrome 69 Beta Released With AV1 Decode & Various CSS Additions

    Google has rolled out the Chrome 69 beta web-browser update today for Linux, Android, and other supported platforms.

    Chrome 69 Beta is quite exciting in that it introduces initial support for AV1 video decoding support -- albeit still in very early form but now possible thanks to AV1 v1.0 being firmed up. There are also a number of CSS styling enhancements with Chrome 69 Beta including support for conic gradients, new margin/padding/border properties, scroll snap positions, display cutouts, and more.

Friday 3rd of August 2018 05:50:21 AM.

Google Chrome 69 Enters Beta with Notch Support

Friday 3rd of August 2018 06:21:55 AM.
  • Google Chrome 69 Enters Beta with Notch Support, Adopts the AV1 Video Decoder

    Google promoted today the Chrome 69 web browser from the Developer channel to the Beta one for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows, giving us a first look at the new features and improvements.

    One of the coolest new features that will be available on the Google Chrome 69 release when it launches next month its support for the next-generation and efficient AV1 video codec developed by the Alliance for Open Media. AV1 promises to fix the current video streaming issues supported by most users by improving the compression efficiency with up to 30% compared to existing codecs.

Open Hardware: Moral Panic and NASA'a Blueprints

  • Ignorant Hysteria Over 3D Printed Guns Leads To Courts Ignoring The First Amendment
    A year and a half ago, we wrote about a troubling ruling by the 5th Circuit siding with the US State Department waving a magic "national security" wand to ignore the First Amendment implications of banning the internet distribution of the CAD files for 3D printing components for guns. As we pointed out over five years ago, the hysteria over these 3D printed gun plans was silly. Attempts to ban them from the internet wouldn't just fail, but would actually draw much more attention to them. However, in the last few days the hysteria has returned... and much of it is misleading and wrong, and while most people probably want to talk about the 2nd Amendment implications of all of this, it's the 1st Amendment implications that are a bigger deal. First off, most of what you've probably heard about the case is either wrong or misleading. David French has a pretty good post separating fact from fiction. This is not (as some claimed) the Trump administration "legalizing" 3D printed guns. It is already legal to make guns yourself, so long as they are not undetectable. Undetectable guns are already illegal under the Undetectable Firearms Act of 1988 and nothing has changed or is changing on that front. [...] So a bunch of states sued to somehow try to stop this whole thing from going forward -- though it's unclear what there is to actually stop. Can states stop the US government from settling a lawsuit? That seems odd. Either way, at least three courts rushed forward to issue injunctions against posting the files, including Washington State, where the judge didn't even seem to consider the First Amendment issues at hand, and issued a ruling that seems to be a classic case of prior restraint. I mean, the ruling literally doesn't even discuss the First Amendment concerns. Instead, it argues that there's a likelihood of success under the Administrative Procedures Act, effectively arguing that because the government is modifying the munitions list, it needs to go through a more thorough administrative process. That... seems weak, especially given the First Amendment issues at play. Again, no matter how you feel about the 2nd Amendment, guns or gun control... that's not really the issue here, even if it's clouding much of the reporting on it. Nothing in this case is about legalizing 3D printed guns. It is entirely about exporting computer files that might be used by people outside of the US to make guns, but which are already widely available in many places on the internet and aren't going to go away (note that this case only applies specifically to Cody Wilson and his organization, and doesn't directly impact third parties who are already distributing the files elsewhere).
  • Build your own NASA space rover: Here are the DIY JPL blueprints
    NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has been quietly working on a way to let students and interested hobbyists build a planet-exploring rover that's a scaled-down version of the American agency's six-wheeled 'droids. For the past few months, JPL eggheads have been toiling away on the project over on GitHub, basing their work on an outreach rover, “ROV-E”, that's toured schools and museums since 2015. The boffins went public with their designs on July 31.
  • Want a Raspberry Pi-powered Mars rover designed by NASA? Here's how to build one
  • NASA’s Open Source Rover Is a Miniature Curiosity You Can Build Yourself
  • Raspberry Pi space rover: NASA open-sources its mini Mars robot
  • Build your own Mars rover using plans from NASA
  • JPL Open Source Rover Project Lets You Build Your Own Working Robot Rover

Security: Updates, DEF CON 26 Badge, and Disclose.io

Red Hat and Fedora News

  • Istio Service Mesh Becomes Generally Available
    Brian “Redbeard” Harrington, product manager for Istio at Red Hat, says Istio provides the glue needed to, for example, balance microservices workloads running on top of a Kubernetes cluster. The latest version of Istio adds improved handling of role based access controls (RBAC), improved transport layer security (TLS) handling, component and additional (and refactored) test suites in addition to being generally more stable, says Harrington.
  • Container-native integration testing
    Integration testing is still an important step in a CI/CD pipeline even when you are developing container-native applications. Integration tests tend to be very resource-intensive workloads that run for a limited time. I wanted to explore how integration testing technologies and tools could leverage a container orchestrator (such as Red Hat OpenShift) to run faster and more-dynamic tests, while at the same time using resources more effectively.
  • Automation Broker Discovering Helm Charts
    The Automation Broker works in conjunction with the Kubernetes Service Catalog to make services and applications easily deployable. An end user selects a service to be provisioned, selects a “plan” that describes the level of service (small, large, paid, free, persistent, ephemeral, etc), and then provides any required parameters. In this scenario, Helm charts can be utilized in two possible ways.
  • Red Hat Releases OpenShift Container Storage 3.10
    This week Red Hat announced the latest version of its popular enterprise Kubernetes platform Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 3.10 (formerly known as Red Hat Container-Native Storage). Just to point out this is a follow up to OpenShift Container Storage 3.9 and should be thought of as three-point-ten not three-point-one-o. This update adds several features such as arbiter volume support for replication for increased container-based data protection and full production support for block-based workloads.
  • Red Hat’s Relentless Focus on Open Source Software Challenges Status Quo in Supercomputing
    Supercomputers and scientific research tend to go hand-in-hand. Designed for solving fundamental scientific problems, supercomputers have increasingly become more open in terms of collaboration and information exchange. In the past, supercomputer designs and implementations were relatively closed, often built by a single vendor from their inventory of components. Today, this model is evolving: As science becomes more accessible through global community, so to are supercomputers opening up via vendor collaboration. Two recent examples are the Summit and Sierra supercomputers rated #1 and #3 in the world, respectively. The result of multi-year cross-vendor collaboration efforts, these systems are using CPUs from IBM, GPU accelerators from NVIDIA, Infiniband networking from Mellanox, and a Linux operating system from Red Hat in Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This highlights a new path for not just supercomputing, but enterprise computing: more seamless multi-architectural support. Access to a broader range of architectural choices enables organizations to choose the computing backbone that best meets their unique needs, whether it’s a traditional datacenter environment or a high-powered supercomputer. The compute resources required by supercomputers go well beyond how we would normally talk about flexibility and scalability for IT operations. Supercomputing often pairs standard hardware at scale with additional, highly-specialized components. All of these components are commoditized, in that they can be (and often are) deployed into enterprise datacenters. Linux forms a common bridge to effectively link all pieces together, making it easier for individual application stacks to take advantage of the specific resources that they need. So it should not come as a surprise that, according to the most recent Top500 list, all supercomputers in the world run a variant of Linux.
  • Design thinking as a way of life
    Over the past few years, design has become more than a discipline. It has become a mindset, one gaining more and more traction in industrial practices, processes, and operations. People have begun to recognize the value in making design the fundamental component of the process and methodologies aimed at both the "business side" and the "people side" of the organization. In other words, "thinking with design" is a great way to approach business problems and organizational culture problems.
  • Fedora’s Documentation Website has been overhauled
    Today, a lot of hard work and effort from a multi-year process pays off. The Fedora Documentation website, https://docs.fedoraproject.org/, is receiving a major upgrade. Thanks to Adam Šamalík for converting everything to the Antora publication engine, and to many members of the docs team for significant work in converting from DocBook to AsciiDoc format.
  • The New Fedora Documentation Website, The Rest Of The Story
    Today, a lot of hard work and effort from a multi-year process pays off. Our new docs site is live at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/. Thanks to Adam Šamalík for a converting everything to the Antora publication engine, and to many members of the docs team for significant work in converting from DocBook to AsciiDoc format.  This piece picks up where the announcement in the Fedora Magazine stopped.  It has more details that may be of interest to contributors.
  • On Flatpak updates
    Maybe you remember times when updating your system was risky business – your web browser might crash of start to behave funny because the update pulled data files or fonts out from underneath the running process, leading to fireworks or, more likely, crashes.
  • Fedora 28 : Godot example with linux .

Ctrl-Q issue or “are Firefox developers using Linux at all?”

When I started using Linux on my desktop there was only Mozilla based browsers which were usable. They had different names: Galeon, Firebird, Phoenix, Mozilla Suite and finally Firefox. It worked better or worse but did. There were moments when on 2GB ram machine browser was using 6 gigabytes (which resulted in killing it). Then were moments when it started to be slower and slower so I moved to Google Chrome instead. But still — Firefox had all those extensions which could do insane amount of things with how browser looks, how it works etc. But then Quantum came and changed that. Good bye all nice addons. Hope we meet in other life. But what it has with question from post title? Simple, little, annoying thing: “Ctrl-Q” shortcut. Lovely one which everyone is using to close application they work with. Not that it does not work — it does. Perfectly. And this is a problem… Read more

