today's leftovers
Google Might Release Android P Sooner Than Expected
Q&A with JD.com: Kubernetes, Cloud Native, and CNCF Projects Driving Big Data and AI
Haifeng: The goal of our Retail as a Service (RaaS) strategy is to open up our capabilities and resources to empower our partners, suppliers, and other industries. This is very much in line with our commitment to open source technologies. We’ve already benefited tremendously from the CNCF projects we have been a part of and our new commitment to CNCF enables us to build even stronger collaborative relationships with the industry’s top developers, end users, and vendors and ultimately enables us to contribute more to the open source community. Joining CNCF is an important step for us as we develop new container-native technologies towards an open platform to realize our RaaS vision.
Bringing Home Automation to Life with Open Source Technology
Over the course of several generations, automation of the domestic environment has met with a fairly mixed response from homeowners. While appliances, such as washing machines, dishwashers and vacuum cleaners, have been welcomed warmly since their inception, smarter technologies like automatic lighting have received a more tepid reaction. There are several reasons for this. In the past, smart technologies have been relatively expensive and installation has been difficult, usually involving disruptive rewiring. The skills of installers have typically lagged behind the technology, and customer demand has tended to come from small numbers of wealthy homeowners or technophiles.
The situation could change as the prices of smart devices, like sensors and controllers, continue to fall and as suitable wireless technologies have emerged to make extensive rewiring unnecessary. In addition, the advent of almost universal consumer access to the Internet and smartphones greatly simplifies interactions with smart home equipment. With the emergence of digital home assistants, such as Google’s Alexa, the home automation market may now be gaining real traction. So far, however, major brands have not succeeded in dominating, and opportunities remain for start-ups to find a successful formula and establish a presence.
Top web browsers 2018: IE, Edge and Firefox return to the road of ruin
It's increasingly becoming a Google Chrome online world, even for Mac users.
Open source DBMS software gains foothold in enterprise IT
Adrian: Although open source RDBMS [relational database management system] options have typically been aimed at providing good enough functionality for a reduced total cost of ownership, they have matured and gained ground. Sometimes, though not always, open source databases can be used for significant, mission-critical applications.
Shojinmeat Scores Grant for Open Source Clean Meat Initiative
If you’re not familiar, Chris Albrecht covered Tokyo-based Shojinmeat a few months ago for the Spoon:
“Shojinmeat is now an active Slack channel that connects roughly 30 DIY citizen scientists from across Japan. They gather to talk about their homegrown meat experiments and related topics such as tissue engineering, animal welfare, and regenerative medicine. Shojinmeat has also put out ‘zines with articles and pictures about their work, and recently made a move to the West by creating an English-speaking Slack channel.”
Essentially, Shojinmeat is an informational platform for DIY clean meat enthusiasts — more like a club than an actual company. So it’s easy to see why the Shuttleworth Foundation, who supports open knowledge resources, would want to support them.
Shojinmeat isn’t founder Yuki Hanyu’s only project. He also created Integriculture; a startup which is making clean meat infrastructure for B2B sale. On our call Hanyu said that Integriculture is gearing up for their first product launch this fall: a food-grade culture media, which is the “food” which clean meat needs to grow. This plant-based media is composed of sugars, amino acids, and vitamins, and Hanyu said he anticipates customers will range from companies to biohackers.
Uber launches open-source web framework Fusion.js
Ride-sharing company Uber is launching Fusion.js, an open-source web framework designed to make it easier to build lightweight and high-performing apps.
According to the company, it creates a lot of web applications for both internal and public uses, but recognized that keeping up with the changing web technologies was a challenge. The company set out to create a web framework that would address the challenges associated with overcoming a multi-year accrual of technical debt.
SSD Advisory – Infiniband Linux Driver UAF
Heads Up: Your Ancient Reddit Password is Compromised
Android Leftovers
Why I still love Alpine for email at the Linux terminal
Maybe you can relate to this story: You try out a program and really love it. Over the years, new programs are developed that can do the same things and more, maybe even better. You try them out, and they are great too—but you keep coming back to the first program. That is the story of my relationship with Alpine Mail. So I decided to write a little article praising my de facto favorite mail program.
Squashing inclusivity bugs in open source software
When people talk about diversity and inclusion in open source, the discussion is usually about how to improve a project culture's inclusivity. But can the software itself be gender biased? Our research says it can. So, how do you know if your software is biased? And, if it is, how can you make it more inclusive? The GenderMag method is a way to identify gender-inclusiveness problems in your software. It is available in a "kit" freely available for download at GenderMag.org. The method was developed by Oregon State University distinguished professor Margaret Burnett, whose internationally recognized work with students and collaborators has shown gender differences in how people problem-solve with software—from people who are working with Excel formulas to professional programmers.
A Look At The Clear Linux Performance For July 2018
Given our fascination with Intel's Clear Linux performance in the plethora of performance benchmarks we frequently run at Phoronix and this open-source operating system being maintained in a rolling-release style, here's a look at how the performance for this x86_64 Linux distribution evolved over the past month. For those curious about the performance of Intel's Clear Linux for July 2018, here are benchmarks of its state as of 1 July 2018 to where it was at in ending out the month on 31 July. Tests were done on nine different Intel systems from desktop systems to Xeon workstations/servers. Clear Linux began July with build 23370 that was using the Linux 4.17 kernel, GCC 8.1.1, and Python 3.6.5 as some of the important versions to point out for this testing. At the end of July they were up to build 24090 with the Linux 4.17.11 kernel, GCC 8.2.0, and Python 3.7, among many other package upgrades and changes throughout the month.
