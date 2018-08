Software: Taskbook, ngrep, mdl s-tui and more Taskbook is a Board-based Task Manager for the Command Line If you’re looking to stay productive at the command line you’ll want to check out Taskbook. Taskbook is a terrifically well made terminal app that lets you create todo lists, jot down notes, and organise your tasks using boards. Hacker News described it as “Like Trello but for the Terminal”, a description that isn’t entirely accurate. Taskbook is more akin to a plain text to-do list tool than it is a Trello analog for the terminal. For instance, it lacks the spatial flow of Trello, i.e. being able to see all of your columns side by side, and there’s no team collaboration features, tagging, or other advanced features.

ngrep – A Network Packet Analyzer for Linux Ngrep (network grep) is a simple yet powerful network packet analyzer. It is a grep-like tool applied to the network layer – it matches traffic passing over a network interface. It allows you to specify an extended regular or hexadecimal expression to match against data payloads (the actual information or message in transmitted data, but not auto-generated metadata) of packets. This tool works with various types of protocols, including IPv4/6, TCP, UDP, ICMPv4/6, IGMP as well as Raw on a number of interfaces. It operates in the same fashion as tcpdump packet sniffing tool.

mdl The last month I wrote a blog post about the LMDB Cache database and my wish to use that in Fractal. To summarize, LMDB is a memory-mapped key-value database that persist the data to the filesystem. I want to use this in the Fractal desktop application to replace the current state storage system (we're using simple json files) and as a side effect we can use this storage system to share data between threads because currently we're using a big struct AppOp shared with Arc > and this cause some problems because we need to share and lock and update the state there. The main goal is to define an app data model with smaller structs and store this using LMDB, then we can access to the same data querying the LMDB and we can update the app state storing to the LMDB. With this change we don't need to share these structs, we only need to query to the LMDB to get the data and the work with that, and this should simplify our code. The other main benefit will be that we'll have this state in the filesystem by default so when we open the app after close, we'll stay in the same state.

s-tui: CPU Monitoring And Stress Testing Console UI Tool Besides monitoring your CPU using colored graphs, the TUI (terminal user interface) application can also stress test your CPU using stress or stress-ng. The stress test is configurable, allowing you to specify parameters like time out, Sqrt() and Sync() worker count, Malloc() / Free() worker count, and more. s-tui can also integrate with FIRESTARTER, a process stress test utility, though note that this requires building s-tui from source, and apparently FIRESTARTER doesn't work on all systems. The 4 graphs (CPU temperature, utilization, power and frequency) displayed by s-tui can be toggled on / off, and in the s-tui sidebar (you may need to scroll down in its sidebar if the terminal is not full-screen) you'll find the top and current CPU frequency, maximum and current temperature, current fan speed, and maximum and current power:

10 Popular Windows Apps That Are Also Available on Linux Looking back, 2018 has been a good year for the Linux community. Many applications that were only available on Windows and/or Mac are available on the Linux platform with little to no hassle. Hats off to Snap and Flatpak technologies which have helped bring many “restricted” apps to Linux users.

Opera web browser now available as a snap on Linux Opera and Canonical have announced the availability of the Opera web browser as a snap package. The well-known web browser is just the latest application to be packaged as a snap for Linux systems, it follows the likes of Skype, the collaborative platform Slack, and the music streaming app Spotify.