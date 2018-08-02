Language Selection

Arm acquires data management firm and unveils IoT platform

Linux

Arm has acquired Treasure Data and is integrating its DBMS technology in a new “Pelion IoT Platform” SaaS service built around Arm Mbed Cloud plus wireless gateway technology from its acquisition of Stream Technologies.

Arm announced an end-to-end Pelion IoT Platform for cloud-connected IoT device management and confirmed the rumors that it had acquired Treasure Data. The Mountain View, Calif. firm will contribute its data management services to Pelion but will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary. The connectivity portion will come from Arm’s June acquisition of Stream Technologies, which offers managed gateway services for wireless technologies including cellular, LoRa, and satellite.

