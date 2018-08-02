Android Leftovers

Linux on the GPD Pocket 2 (Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora)

The GPD Pocket 2 is a tiny laptop computer with a 7 inch display, a QWERTY keyboard, and a clamshell design. It has a full HD display, an Intel Core M3-7Y30 processor, and the prototype GPD sent me to review features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handheld computer is up for pre-order through an Indiegogo campaign for $529 and up, and the little PC is set to ship in October. When it does, it’ll come with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. But that doesn’t mean it’s the only operating system that you can run on the computer.

Arm acquires data management firm and unveils IoT platform

Arm has acquired Treasure Data and is integrating its DBMS technology in a new “Pelion IoT Platform” SaaS service built around Arm Mbed Cloud plus wireless gateway technology from its acquisition of Stream Technologies. Arm announced an end-to-end Pelion IoT Platform for cloud-connected IoT device management and confirmed the rumors that it had acquired Treasure Data. The Mountain View, Calif. firm will contribute its data management services to Pelion but will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary. The connectivity portion will come from Arm’s June acquisition of Stream Technologies, which offers managed gateway services for wireless technologies including cellular, LoRa, and satellite.