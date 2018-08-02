Language Selection

Linux on the GPD Pocket 2 (Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora)

The GPD Pocket 2 is a tiny laptop computer with a 7 inch display, a QWERTY keyboard, and a clamshell design. It has a full HD display, an Intel Core M3-7Y30 processor, and the prototype GPD sent me to review features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handheld computer is up for pre-order through an Indiegogo campaign for $529 and up, and the little PC is set to ship in October.

When it does, it’ll come with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. But that doesn’t mean it’s the only operating system that you can run on the computer.

