Linux Foundation Survey and Open Networking Summit Europe
-
Survey Shows Service Provider Confidence in Open Source, SDN
The Linux Foundation published results of an industry survey that revealed strong confidence among communication services providers (CSPs) in open source networking, and software-defined networking (SDN) in particular.
The foundation announced the results during the Open Networking Summit Europe in Amsterdam, reporting on a survey conducted by Heavy Reading that polled 150 CSP representatives from 98 companies around the globe, with help from sponsors Affirmed/Intel, Amdocs, CloudOps, Ericsson, Netgate and Red Hat.
"Top takeaways from the survey indicate an increasing maturity of open source technology use from operators, ongoing innovation in areas such as DevOps and CI/CD, and a glimpse into emerging technologies in areas such as cloud native and more," The Linux Foundation said in a statement.
-
Key Takeaways From Open Networking Summit Europe
If Winston Churchill had been a telecom technologist in the 21st century, he might have said: "Open source is the worst form of software development, except for all the others."
Some in the telecom industry have poured scorn on the notion that open source communities could do the work traditionally done by standards development organizations. But a recent survey by Heavy Reading found that "98% of CSPs are confident that open networking solutions can achieve the same level of performance as traditional networking solutions."
To learn more I headed to Amsterdam to attend the Linux Foundation 's inaugural Open Networking Summit (ONS) Europe, where communications and cloud providers discussed the future of open source initiatives that support SDN, NFV and other telco cloud developments. There was plenty of evidence there that operators are supporting open source initiatives, but also plenty of evidence that making use of, and benefiting from, open source technology is going to be a significant challenge for those operators.
-
