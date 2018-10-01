The Linux Foundation published results of an industry survey that revealed strong confidence among communication services providers (CSPs) in open source networking, and software-defined networking (SDN) in particular.

The foundation announced the results during the Open Networking Summit Europe in Amsterdam, reporting on a survey conducted by Heavy Reading that polled 150 CSP representatives from 98 companies around the globe, with help from sponsors Affirmed/Intel, Amdocs, CloudOps, Ericsson, Netgate and Red Hat.

"Top takeaways from the survey indicate an increasing maturity of open source technology use from operators, ongoing innovation in areas such as DevOps and CI/CD, and a glimpse into emerging technologies in areas such as cloud native and more," The Linux Foundation said in a statement.