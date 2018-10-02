I've played around with the latest attempt from the free software community to come up with a "federation" model to replace Twitter and other social networks, Mastodon. I've had an account for a while but I haven't talked about it much here yet.

My Mastodon account is linked with my Twitter account through some unofficial Twitter cross-posting app which more or less works. Another "app" I use is the toot client to connect my website with Mastodon through feed2exec.

And because all of this social networking stuff is just IRC 2.0, I read it all through my IRC client, thanks to Bitlbee and Mastodon is (thankfully) no exception. Unfortunately, there's a problem in my hosting provider's configuration which has made it impossible to read Mastodon status from Bitlbee for a while. I've created a test profile on the main Mastodon instance to double-check, and indeed, Bitlbee works fine there.

Before I figured that out, I tried upgrading the Bitlbee Mastodon bridge (for which I also filed a RFP) and found a regression has been introduced somewhere after 1.3.1. On the plus side, the feature request I filed to allow for custom visibility statuses from Bitlbee has been accepted, which means it's now possible to send "private" messages from Bitlbee.

Those messages, unfortunately, are not really private: they are visible to all followers, which, in the social networking world, means a lot of people. In my case, I have already accepted over a dozen followers before realizing how that worked, and I do not really know or trust most of those people. I have still 15 pending follow requests which I don't want to approve until there's a better solution, which would probably involve two levels of followship. There's at least one proposal to fix this already.

Another thing I'm concerned about with Mastodon is account migration: what happens if I'm unhappy with my current host? Or if I prefer to host it myself? My online identity is strongly tied with that hostname and there doesn't seem to be good mechanisms to support moving around Mastodon instances. OpenID had this concept of delegation where the real OpenID provider could be discovered and redirected, keeping a consistent identity. Mastodon's proposed solutions seem to aim at using redirections or at least informing users your account has moved which isn't as nice, but might be an acceptable long-term compromise.

Finally, it seems that Mastodon will likely end up in the same space as email with regards to abuse: we are already seeing block lists show up to deal with abusive servers, which is horribly reminiscent of the early days of spam fighting, where you could keep such lists (as opposed to bayesian or machine learning). Fundamentally, I'm worried about the viability of this ecosystem, just like I'm concerned about the amount of fake news, spam, and harassment that takes place on commercial platforms. One theory is that the only way to fix this is to enforce two-way sharing between followers, the approach taken by Manyverse and Scuttlebutt.

Only time will tell, I guess, but Mastodon does look like a promising platform, at least in terms of raw numbers of users...