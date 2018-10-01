Today in Techrights
- Nellie Simon Expected to Join the ‘Club Med’ of Battistelli and Campinos
- The European Council Fulfills Corrupt Battistelli’s Alleged Promise, Making Christian Archambeau Head of EUIPO
- EPO Under António Campinos an Unprecedented Booster of Software Patents
- Links 1/10/2018: Linux 4.19 RC6 and Audacity 2.3.0 Released
Canonical/Ubuntu: Roundup of Ubuntu Server Progress and Appeal to Hype (AI/ML)
Google Pixel Slate, Android 'Smart' Watch and Google's Censorship/Ban of SuperSU (Root Access)
Devices/Embedded Linux From Enea/Xilinx and Advantech
Microsoft Takeover of GNU/Linux Machines by Debian/APT
