today's howtos
-
TinyCP – A Lightweight Control Panel for Managing Linux Systems
At this point TinyCP is only available for Debian/Ubuntu based systems, but it is supposed to come for CentOS in the near future.
Before you start with the installation, the TinyCP team requires you to register with an email address in order to get the download instructions and account ID.
-
How to use DNS over TLS on Ubuntu Linux
-
How to install Moodle on CenotOS 7
-
How to Install XAMPP on your Ubuntu 18.04 LTS System
-
SELinux blocks podman container from talking to libvirt
-
How to use the SSH and SFTP protocols on your home network
-
A quick-start guide for the Raspberry Pi
-
use jq to validate and pretty-print json output
-
How to Install Typo3 CMS on Debian 9
-
Fix Permission denied (publickey) SSH Error in Linux
-
Close specify detached screen
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1312 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Canonical/Ubuntu: Roundup of Ubuntu Server Progress and Appeal to Hype (AI/ML)
Google Pixel Slate, Android 'Smart' Watch and Google's Censorship/Ban of SuperSU (Root Access)
Devices/Embedded Linux From Enea/Xilinx and Advantech
Microsoft Takeover of GNU/Linux Machines by Debian/APT
Recent comments
2 hours 9 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
20 hours 57 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago