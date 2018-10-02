Language Selection

LLVM/OpenMP News

Development
BSD
  • Integration of libc++ and OpenMP packages into llvm-toolchain

    A bit more than a year ago, we gave an update about recent changes in apt.llvm.org. Since then, we noticed an important increase of the usage of the service. Just last month, we saw more than 16.5TB of data being transferred from our CDN.

    Thanks to the Google Summer of Code 2018, and after number of requests, we decided to focus our energy to bring new great projects from the LLVM ecosystems into apt.llvm.org.

  • It's Now Easier Using The Latest LLVM libc++ & libomp On Ubuntu/Debian

    If you want to experiment with using the libc++ standard library alternative to libstdc++ on Ubuntu/Debian or also the LLVM OpenMP library (libomp), the LLVM project is now producing binaries for these sub-projects.

    Via apt.llvm.org, the LLVM project has long been putting out compiler builds for recent versions of Debian and Ubuntu. That includes builds of stable branches as well as daily compiler toolchain snapshots. Those daily snapshots in particular are quite useful if wanting to try out the latest stable of the LLVM/Clang compiler without having to mess with the compiler build process, etc.

Canonical/Ubuntu: Roundup of Ubuntu Server Progress and Appeal to Hype (AI/ML)

  • Ubuntu Server development summary – 2 Oct 2018
    The purpose of this communication is to provide a status update and highlights for any interesting subjects from the Ubuntu Server Team. If you would like to reach the server team, you can find us at the #ubuntu-server channel on Freenode. Alternatively, you can sign up and use the Ubuntu Server
  • How to build and deploy your first AI/ML model on Ubuntu
    Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) have stolen the hearts and minds of the public, the press and businesses. The technological advances in the field have helped to transport AI from the world of fiction, into something more tangible, and within touching distance. However, despite the hype, AI in the ‘real world’ isn’t quite yet a reality. AI is yet to take over, or see mass adoption, and there are still lengthy debates to be had as to what exactly can be considered AI and what is not. Still, AI promises much, and there seems to be no stopping its forward march. For better or for worse, AI is here to stay.

Google Pixel Slate, Android 'Smart' Watch and Google's Censorship/Ban of SuperSU (Root Access)

Devices/Embedded Linux From Enea/Xilinx and Advantech

  • Enea Unveils Integrated Linux Solution for Xilinx UltraScale+ at Xilinx Developer Forum
    Enea (NASDAQ OMX Nordic: ENEA) has announced an extended version of its Accelerated Linux, fully integrating all processing units on the Xilinx UltraScale+ range of devices, at the Xilinx Developer Forum (XDF) 2018. XDF connects software developers and system designers to the deep expertise of Xilinx engineers, partners, and industry leaders.
  • Gaming SBC runs on Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC
    Advantech-Innocore announced a Linux-ready “DPX-E265” gaming and lottery board based on AMD’s Ryzen V1000 that features 4x DP++ ports, 2x SATA, plus M.2, PCIe x16, and PCIe x4 expansion. Advantech-Innocore announced the DPC-E140 casino gaming platform board in February in conjunction with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 announcement and followed up with an Intel 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” based DPX-S445 casino gaming SBC in August. Now it’s returning to the Ryzen V1000 with a lower-end DPX-E265 gaming board aimed at gaming and lottery applications that lacks the extensive security and I/O features of the DPC-E140.

Microsoft Takeover of GNU/Linux Machines by Debian/APT

  • Skype's Debian Package Could Allow Attackers To Completely Takeover Machines
    Security researcher Enrico Weigelt uncovered a critical security issue in the way Skype installs itself on Debian Linux machines, adding its Microsoft's APT repository in the system's sources.list file. Skype's Debian package uses an APT configuration profile which automatically inserts Microsoft's apt repository to the default system package sources which would allow anyone with access to it to hypothetically use malicious tools to compromise the machine. In layman's terms, APT repositories are collections of .deb packages used as the central storage, management and delivery platform for all Debian-based Linux machines. The APT repositories can be used to install, remove, or update applications on a Debian machine with the help of the apt-get command.
  • Apt Repositories: Goodbye Aptly, Welcome RepRepro
    I have been using aptly for several years publishing all kinds of repositories for different developments. The other day, when I wanted to update my calibre repository (see previous post) I realized that aptly cannot sign anything anymore. Huuu…

