LLVM/OpenMP News
Integration of libc++ and OpenMP packages into llvm-toolchain
A bit more than a year ago, we gave an update about recent changes in apt.llvm.org. Since then, we noticed an important increase of the usage of the service. Just last month, we saw more than 16.5TB of data being transferred from our CDN.
Thanks to the Google Summer of Code 2018, and after number of requests, we decided to focus our energy to bring new great projects from the LLVM ecosystems into apt.llvm.org.
It's Now Easier Using The Latest LLVM libc++ & libomp On Ubuntu/Debian
If you want to experiment with using the libc++ standard library alternative to libstdc++ on Ubuntu/Debian or also the LLVM OpenMP library (libomp), the LLVM project is now producing binaries for these sub-projects.
Via apt.llvm.org, the LLVM project has long been putting out compiler builds for recent versions of Debian and Ubuntu. That includes builds of stable branches as well as daily compiler toolchain snapshots. Those daily snapshots in particular are quite useful if wanting to try out the latest stable of the LLVM/Clang compiler without having to mess with the compiler build process, etc.
