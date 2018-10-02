Trying Out AMDGPU DRM-Next Ahead Of Linux 4.20~5.0
With the two main set of AMDGPU DRM driver updates merged (one and two) to DRM-Next ahead of the next Linux kernel cycle, I decided to run some benchmarks on this code using Vega and Polaris hardware for seeing how the performance compares to that of the Linux 4.18 stable and Linux 4.19 Git kernels.
Linux 4.20 (or what will likely be renamed to Linux 5.0) will be another exciting release in the AMD space. This next kernel brings AMD Picasso APU support, initial xGMI support and AMDKFD compute support for Vega 20, AMDKFD compute code is merged into AMDGPU, various power management improvements, GPU scheduler load balancing, GPUVM virtual memory performance enhancements, and other updated bits.
