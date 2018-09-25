Language Selection

OSS Leftovers

OSS
  • New Open Source Blockchain Project To Challenge Experian And Equifax

    Online reputation start-up, Traity, has just announced the release of its open-source blockchain project “The Reputation Network.” – an initiative which is part of the growing number of fintechs disrupting the monopoly of credit scoring through the use of social data and machine learning.

    These new technologies patch the lack of history in the data available to traditional credit scoring. Particularly where there is little other information about a person (young people who have yet to build up a credit history; international students/employees, immigrants and refugees).

  • Tobias Mueller: Talking at OSDNConf in Kyiv, Ukraine

    I was fortunate enough to be invited to Kyiv to keynote (video) the local Open Source Developer Network conference. Actually, I had two presentations. The opening keynote was on building a more secure operating system with fewer active security measures. I presented a few case studies why I believe that GNOME is well positioned to deliver a nice and secure user experience. The second talk was on PrivacyScore and how I believe that it makes the world a little bit better by making security and privacy properties of Web sites transparent.

  • Handling real-time data operations in the enterprise

    Early on in projects, management and developers are responsible for the success of a project. As the project matures, the operations team is jointly responsible for the success.

    I've taught in situations where the operations team members complain that no one wants to do the operational side of things. They're right. Data science is the sexy thing companies want. The data engineering and operations teams don't get much love. The organizations don’t realize that data science stands on the shoulders of DataOps and data engineering giants.

    What we need to do is give these roles a sexy title. Let's call these operational teams that focus on big data: DataOps teams.

  • Rubén Rodríguez - "Freedom and privacy in the Web: Fighting licensing, tracking, fingerprinting and other issues, from both sides of the cable" (SeaGL, Seattle, WA)

    FSF senior systems administrator Rubén Rodríguez will be speaking at SeaGL (2018-11-09–10). The talk will be somewhat technical; the public is encouraged to attend.

  • Understanding Niamey’s flood risk through open source mapping, drones, and modeling

    For thousands of years, the Niger River has been the lifeblood for not only Niger, but also its neighboring countries in the Niger River Basin. Yet, even as many Nigeriens depend on the mighty waterway for food, water, and livelihoods, the Niger River also poses a severe flood risk to the West African country during the rainy season. In the third quarter of 2017, widespread flooding due to heavy rains claimed the lives of over 50 people and displaced nearly 200,000.

  • Pristine Apple I Sells at Auction for a Jaw-dropping Price
  • Sold! An original, working Apple I scores six figures at auction

    Boston-based RR Auction sold the Apple I as part of its annual “Rare and Remarkable Auction.” The auction house said the computer was restored to its original functional state in June, and that it is one of only 60 to 70 of the original 200 Apple I computers that Wozniak and Jobs built.

  • Rcpp 0.12.19: And more updates

    The next bi-monthly update in the 0.12.* series of Rcpp releases landed on CRAN early this morning. It was actually released on September 20, but I made a first cut (see #887 below) at a deprecation which CRAN and I decided to reverted for now, then CRAN was unusually busy and under an onslaught of false positives of a new checker, and finally we ran into a change in R-devel from the last two days. It is not easy as Rcpp is complex with over 1400 direct reverse dependencies so releases can take a moment. Hence, also releasing to the Rcpp drat repo as I did this time too may become the norm. In any event, and as usual, a big Thank You! to CRAN for all the work they do so well.

Canonical/Ubuntu: Roundup of Ubuntu Server Progress and Appeal to Hype (AI/ML)

  • Ubuntu Server development summary – 2 Oct 2018
    The purpose of this communication is to provide a status update and highlights for any interesting subjects from the Ubuntu Server Team. If you would like to reach the server team, you can find us at the #ubuntu-server channel on Freenode. Alternatively, you can sign up and use the Ubuntu Server
  • How to build and deploy your first AI/ML model on Ubuntu
    Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) have stolen the hearts and minds of the public, the press and businesses. The technological advances in the field have helped to transport AI from the world of fiction, into something more tangible, and within touching distance. However, despite the hype, AI in the ‘real world’ isn’t quite yet a reality. AI is yet to take over, or see mass adoption, and there are still lengthy debates to be had as to what exactly can be considered AI and what is not. Still, AI promises much, and there seems to be no stopping its forward march. For better or for worse, AI is here to stay.

Google Pixel Slate, Android 'Smart' Watch and Google's Censorship/Ban of SuperSU (Root Access)

Devices/Embedded Linux From Enea/Xilinx and Advantech

  • Enea Unveils Integrated Linux Solution for Xilinx UltraScale+ at Xilinx Developer Forum
    Enea (NASDAQ OMX Nordic: ENEA) has announced an extended version of its Accelerated Linux, fully integrating all processing units on the Xilinx UltraScale+ range of devices, at the Xilinx Developer Forum (XDF) 2018. XDF connects software developers and system designers to the deep expertise of Xilinx engineers, partners, and industry leaders.
  • Gaming SBC runs on Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC
    Advantech-Innocore announced a Linux-ready “DPX-E265” gaming and lottery board based on AMD’s Ryzen V1000 that features 4x DP++ ports, 2x SATA, plus M.2, PCIe x16, and PCIe x4 expansion. Advantech-Innocore announced the DPC-E140 casino gaming platform board in February in conjunction with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 announcement and followed up with an Intel 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” based DPX-S445 casino gaming SBC in August. Now it’s returning to the Ryzen V1000 with a lower-end DPX-E265 gaming board aimed at gaming and lottery applications that lacks the extensive security and I/O features of the DPC-E140.

Microsoft Takeover of GNU/Linux Machines by Debian/APT

  • Skype's Debian Package Could Allow Attackers To Completely Takeover Machines
    Security researcher Enrico Weigelt uncovered a critical security issue in the way Skype installs itself on Debian Linux machines, adding its Microsoft's APT repository in the system's sources.list file. Skype's Debian package uses an APT configuration profile which automatically inserts Microsoft's apt repository to the default system package sources which would allow anyone with access to it to hypothetically use malicious tools to compromise the machine. In layman's terms, APT repositories are collections of .deb packages used as the central storage, management and delivery platform for all Debian-based Linux machines. The APT repositories can be used to install, remove, or update applications on a Debian machine with the help of the apt-get command.
  • Apt Repositories: Goodbye Aptly, Welcome RepRepro
    I have been using aptly for several years publishing all kinds of repositories for different developments. The other day, when I wanted to update my calibre repository (see previous post) I realized that aptly cannot sign anything anymore. Huuu…

