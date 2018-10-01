I’ve always disliked the inflexibility and opacity of BIOS/EFI in the x86 world. IBM has done an amazing job here with OpenPOWER. All the early boot code is open, no locked management engines or anything like that. And they’ve adopted Petitboot as the bootloader. It runs on a Linux kernel, so I was able to bootstrap via deboostrap over NFS by building everything within the bootloader environment. Running a compiler in a boot environment is surreal. Even with free options on x86 like libreboot or coreboot, and GRUB, the boot environment is extremely limited. With Petitboot at times I wondered if I even needed to boot into a “desktop” kernel (at least for serial-only activities.)

Now I’m setting up my development environment and I’m learning about the PPC64 ELFv2 ABI, with a view toward figuring out how to bootstrap SBCL. I feel lucky that I got a Power9 machine early while there are still some rough edges to figure out.