today's leftovers
-
An excellent machine
I’ve always disliked the inflexibility and opacity of BIOS/EFI in the x86 world. IBM has done an amazing job here with OpenPOWER. All the early boot code is open, no locked management engines or anything like that. And they’ve adopted Petitboot as the bootloader. It runs on a Linux kernel, so I was able to bootstrap via deboostrap over NFS by building everything within the bootloader environment. Running a compiler in a boot environment is surreal. Even with free options on x86 like libreboot or coreboot, and GRUB, the boot environment is extremely limited. With Petitboot at times I wondered if I even needed to boot into a “desktop” kernel (at least for serial-only activities.)
Now I’m setting up my development environment and I’m learning about the PPC64 ELFv2 ABI, with a view toward figuring out how to bootstrap SBCL. I feel lucky that I got a Power9 machine early while there are still some rough edges to figure out.
-
Episode 39 | This Week in Linux
-
Kubernetes 1.12 Reaching for Cloud Native Maturity
As Kubernetes adoption grows, so too is the maturity of the development process.
Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration platform that is run as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project. On Sept. 27, Kubernetes 1.12 became generally available, including features that help to improve performance, scalability and security.
"When I look at the the things that have come through in this release, in terms of features, I feel like this is what you would expect and there's not necessarily something shocking or exciting here," Tim Pepper, senior staff engineer at VMware and release lead for Kubernetes 1.12 said.
-
The Qualcomm MSM DRM Driver Prepares To Switch To The "AMDGPU" GPU Scheduler
The Freedreno-aligned MSM DRM driver for supporting Qualcomm Snapdragon hardware is preparing to make use of what was the AMDGPU DRM scheduler.
-
Virtual KMS Is Working On Wayland Support Plus Other Additions
The Virtual Kernel Mode-Setting (VKMS) driver may soon work with Wayland compositors and see other capabilities for this recently-merged DRM code.
VKMS is one of the best GSoC and Outreachy projects we've seen this year or in a while... They succeeded in their mission and got their code merged to the mainline kernel in a very punctual manner. The GSoC student developer also intends to continue working on VKMS, potentially with an internship grant from the Brazilian government.
-
Even better image upscaling with Waifu2x
-
INSTALLING HUGO AND HOSTING WEBSITE
-
Wine-Staging 3.17 Is Carrying 882 Patches On Top Of Wine
Building off last Friday's release of Wine 3.17 is an updated staging release that consists of 882 extra patches on top of the upstream Wine build.
Most of the work for Wine-Staging 3.17 was just re-basing the massive collection of nearly 900 patches against this latest upstream release.
-
Unsung Warriors, an upcoming 2D action-adventure has a free prologue available and it's pretty good
A developer from the Unsung Warriors team emailed in about their 2D action-adventure. They've released a free prologue with Linux support and it's pretty good.
-
Beyond engagement: What leaders need to know about empowering others
Discussing the concept of "empowerment" with organizational leaders often exposes an interesting dichotomy: While leaders often support empowering teams, they're occasionally wary of empowering individuals. Empowered teams, the thinking goes, are innovative and agile—but empowered individuals are obstinate and rebellious. So asking senior leaders to invest in efforts to empower individual contributors could potentially sound like a request to equip everyone with a blowtorch and a machete.
-
What The Market Is Missing About Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), Waste Management, Inc. (WM)
-
Zacks Investment Management Sells 2,558 Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)
-
Latest alteration:: Red Hat, Inc., (NYSE: RHT), The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., (NYSE: IPG)
-
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 547
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter. This is issue #547 for the week of September 23 – 29, 2018, and the full version is available here.
-
Intel Coffee Lake appears on 3.5-inch SBC
Avalue announced a Linux-friendly 3.5-inch “ECM-CFS” SBC with a choice of Intel’s 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” S-series processors plus triple display support, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1, 2x SATA, and mSATA.
Avalue’s ECM-CFS is the first 3.5-inch board we’ve seen to feature Intel’s 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” processors, although Seco offers a 3.5-inch CCOMe-C30 carrier board for its 8th Gen COMe-C08-BT6 module. The 146 x 101mm, 0 to 60°C range board is designed for retail, automation, vending machine, POS/kiosk, signage, and industrial transportation applications.
-
Official OnePlus 6T Images Reveal Waterdrop-Notch, On-screen Fingerprint Scanner And More
-
Possible GeekBench Scores Of The Huawei Mate 20 Pro Leaked – Scores Higher Than The OnePlus 6
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1428 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Canonical/Ubuntu: Roundup of Ubuntu Server Progress and Appeal to Hype (AI/ML)
Google Pixel Slate, Android 'Smart' Watch and Google's Censorship/Ban of SuperSU (Root Access)
Devices/Embedded Linux From Enea/Xilinx and Advantech
Microsoft Takeover of GNU/Linux Machines by Debian/APT
Recent comments
2 hours 9 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
20 hours 57 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago