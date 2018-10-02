Coffee Lake COM Express modules support new quad-core, 3GHz i3-8100H
Adlink and Congatec have updated their Coffee Lake based Express-CF and Conga-TS370 COM Express modules, respectively, with Intel’s new Core i3-8100H, an affordable quad-core, 3GHz CPU with a 45W TDP.
Adlink and Congatec have announced they are supporting their Linux-ready 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” COM Express Basic Type 6 modules with a new Core i3-8100H model. The quad-core, quad-threaded processor, which is the first i3-branded model in the mainstream Coffee Lake H-series, has an unusual mix of a relatively low price, a relatively high base clock rate of 3GHz (no turbo), and a relatively power efficient 45W TDP (35W Configured TDP).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1203 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Canonical/Ubuntu: Roundup of Ubuntu Server Progress and Appeal to Hype (AI/ML)
Google Pixel Slate, Android 'Smart' Watch and Google's Censorship/Ban of SuperSU (Root Access)
Devices/Embedded Linux From Enea/Xilinx and Advantech
Microsoft Takeover of GNU/Linux Machines by Debian/APT
Recent comments
2 hours 9 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
20 hours 57 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago