Games: XCOM 2: War of the Chosen and More on GNU/Linux
-
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack Is Coming to Linux and macOS
UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced today that it plans to release the Linux and macOS ports of the XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack DLC soon after the Windows release.
Good news for those who own the XCOM 2 turn-based tactics video game, as well as the XCOM 2: War of the Chosen expansion pack as Feral Interactive says that it plans to port the Tactical Legacy Pack DLC to Linux and macOS platforms soon after the October 9 release, which will only be available for Windows users at that time.
"The XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack DLC includes a collection of new game modes, maps, weapons, armors and Photobooth options that honor the legacy of the XCOM series. It will launch for macOS and Linux shortly after the Windows release on 9th October," Feral Interactive wrote in today's announcement.
-
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack coming to macOS and Linux
The XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack DLC includes a collection of new game modes, maps, weapons, armors and Photobooth options that honors the legacy of the XCOM series.
It will launch for macOS and Linux shortly after the Windows release on 9th October.
The Tactical Legacy Pack will be free to all owners of War of the Chosen until 12:59pm EST on 3rd December 2018.
-
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack announced, bridges the gap between XCOM and XCOM 2
This is exciting. I reported on rumours of a new expansion coming to XCOM 2 and it was true. It's called the XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack.
-
The Humble Overwhelmingly Positive Bundle 2 is out, good selection for Linux gamers
-
The impressive top-down rogue-lite shooter 'Gerty' is to enter Early Access in December
The developer Spawn Point OSK has announced today that Gerty, their surprisingly impressive top-down rogue-lite shooter is going into Early Access on December 3rd, 2018.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1148 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Canonical/Ubuntu: Roundup of Ubuntu Server Progress and Appeal to Hype (AI/ML)
Google Pixel Slate, Android 'Smart' Watch and Google's Censorship/Ban of SuperSU (Root Access)
Devices/Embedded Linux From Enea/Xilinx and Advantech
Microsoft Takeover of GNU/Linux Machines by Debian/APT
Recent comments
2 hours 9 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
20 hours 57 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago